Brexit Party founder forms new group with Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson with Katie Hopkins as he arrives for court.

The founder of the Brexit Party has launched a new group - alongside former EDL frontman Tommy Robinson and 'rape joke' UKIP candidate Carl Benjamin.

Catherine Blaiklock, who was booted from her post leading the Brexit Party once it was founded for racist tweets, hopes her new organisation will challenge "woke, progressive and Anglophobic worldview" on people.

The "alliance of free speech activists" aim to launch their group at the end of the month as an attempt to balance out what they claim is an "increasing left wing liberal bias in our society."

Attempting to again stoke up fear, the group claims: "Neither the Islamisation of our culture nor the grooming gang scandal has not been enough to wake people up. But there is a growing concern about the LGBT agenda sexualising our young children and the draconian clamp down on free speech. And with Brexit now delivered (in some shape or form) this distraction has now been removed," group spokesman Peter Mcilvenna told Politicalite.

"More or less everyone we have spoken to say its time that we all work together. This movement will be a loose alliance of many big hitters that will work together to challenge the liberal agenda and educate the public and provide the tools to push back the tide. It will be a cultural movement that seeks to educate through media and regular face to face gatherings."

Catherine Blaiklock, who founded the Brexit Party.

"We want a conversation on Islam. We want to bring parental common sense into the discussion on LGBT. We want to reclaim freedom of speech."

Last March Blaiklock apologised for Islamophobic remarks she had previously made, claiming they were "were unacceptable in tone and content", but later said she stood by her comments.

She told the Telegraph: "I believe [Islam is] a political ideology and I would stand by that still. This is the problem in Britain you can't say - there's self censorship on everything constantly".

She attempted to join the Conservative Party after the election of Boris Johnson but was rejected, but still praised Johnson.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also claimed to have joined the Tories last year and told supporters the country "salutes" key adviser Dominic Cummings for his efforts to deliver Brexit.

The new 'free speech' organisation comes as journalist Toby Young launches a £50-a-year 'Free Speech Union', which is made up of journalists from titles such as Guido Fawkes and The Spectator as well as American journalist Lionel Shriver.