Brexit Party's co-founder believes the party is finished

Catherine Blaiklock, who founded the Brexit Party. Picture: Antony Kelly/EDP Antony Kelly/EDP

The co-founder of the Brexit Party, Catherine Blaiklock, has said that the party is now "finished".

Catherine Blaiklock, who co-founded the party earlier this year with Nigel Farage, agreed when LBC host Tom Swarbrick asked her if it was all over.

Farage's party has lost several high-profile candidates throughout the election, with one citing homophobic behaviour within the party.

Another four chose to stand down in protest over Farage's decision to take 317 of his candidates out of the election in Conservative-held seats, in order not to split the Brexiteer vote.

She has previously predicted the party will not win any seats in the general election.

She attacked Farage for being critical of the candidates who have abandoned him.

"I don't think it helps just to complain about the people who have stepped down," she said, adding that Leave.EU co-founder and longtime Farage ally Arron Banks agrees with her on the election strategy. "They should have been pinpointing against 20 or 30 seats.

"Not against marginals where you're likely to get a Remain coalition instead."

