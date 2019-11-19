Brexit Party founder predicts it will win ZERO seats in the election

Catherine Blaiklock - founder of the Brexit Party. Photograph: Archant. Archant

The founder of the Brexit Party has claimed that the organisation will fail to win a single seat at the general election.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Catherine Blaiklock, who was ousted from her post as leader following revelations of a series of racist tweets, said that the chances of Nigel Farage's organisation winning a seat look unlikely.

She told LBC Radio: "I don't think they'll win any seats at all.

"They haven't distinguished themselves. They want to go into northern seats but I don't think the people in Bradford are that worried about free trade and fishing - they are more worried about what's going on in their communities.

You may also want to watch:

"They won't talk about economics in a sensible way, in my opinion, either. They haven't distinguished themselves and they are going for a very hard-line Brexit when you're possibly going to end up with no Brexit without any realism."

She continued to explain that the seats where the organisation could make a difference there had failed to be the cut-through to make an impact.

She said: "I'm looking at very marginal seats, talking to somebody who is in Chester, where there's 200 votes and it's won. Each time it swings and they can really mess things up there."

"You are not hearing any policy that is different from the Conservatives.

"The other problem with this northern, sort of, Labour-voting idea is that the polls don't stack up. They don't show that."

Blaiklock fell short of reemphasising the points she made recently on Twitter, which claimed the Brexit Party was not right-wing enough, and that Nigel Farage would "fill the streets with immigrants".