Chancellor plans to mint millions of commemorative Brexit 50p coins for October 31st

The chancellor is planning to mint millions of commemorative Brexit 50p coins in time for October 31st to show the government is serious about leaving.

Sajid Javid has asked officials whether it is possible to produce the coins in time for the date the UK is next expected to leave the European Union, the Telegraph reports.

Officials in the Treasury said it was a statement of intent that the Treasury is dedicated to leaving the EU.

The previous chancellor Philip Hammond had planned in the budget to mint a commemorative 50p for March 29th, but the small run had to be melted down after the UK requested an extension from the EU.

A source at the time said: "They have minted prototypes - but have not mass produced them yet. They have not dated them yet, given there is no exact date of departure or year."

The government said at the time that it did not cost the taxpayer.

The new coins would include the message "peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations" - but would include the new departure date.