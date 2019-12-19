Group formerly known as Change UK announces it is disbanding

Mike Gapes, Chuka Umunna, Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen, Chris Lesley, Gavin Esler and Andrea Cooper at the launch of Change UK, The Independent Group's European election campaign. Photograph: Nicola Tree/Getty. 2019 Nicola Tree

The Independent Group for Change, a political party founded by MPs who defected from Labour and the Conservatives, will be disbanded after failing to hold any seats in the general election.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The group tweeted: "We came together & took a stand when others wouldn't. It was right to shine a spotlight on Britain's broken politics. But having taken stock and with no voice now in parliament, we begin the process of winding up our party. Thanks to all who stood with us."

In a letter to its members, the party's leader, ex-Tory Anna Soubry, said: "Whilst there is clearly a need for massive change in British politics, now that we no longer have voices within parliament, a longer term realignment will have to take place in a different way.

"Honesty and realism are at the core of our values, and we therefore must recognise that the political uncertainty of recent months has now given way to a settled pattern in parliament for the next five years. So this is the right time for us to take stock."

Remaining members of the group before the election was ex-Labour MPs Ann Coffey, Mike Gapes, Chris Leslie, and ex-Tory MP Anna Soubry. They all lost their seats.

Meanwhile former members Heidi Allen, Luciana Berger, Gavin Shuker, Angela Smith, Chuka Umunna, and Sarah Wollaston either quit to become independents or joined the Lib Dems.

None of them remain in parliament after losing the election or choosing not to stand.