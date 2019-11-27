Boris Johnson could be 'empty-chaired' during TV election debate

Boris Johnson was previously 'empty-chaired' during a Channel 4 leaders' debate. Photograph: Channel 4. Archant

Boris Johnson could be 'empty-chaired' during a television debate after he has so far refused to confirm attendance.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage have yet to confirm attendance for an hour-long Emergency On Planet Earth debate on Channel 4 News, which will focus solely on climate change.

The broadcaster said the debate will take place even if they are unable to take up the invitation.

Channel 4 has invited seven party leaders to the discussion, but so far only Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Scottish first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Green co-leader Sian Berry have accepted the invitation.

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, said if the prime minister fails to attend the debate it would show the Tories "aren't taking the climate crisis seriously enough".

You may also want to watch:

She added: "This Thursday's climate debate is a monumental moment in an election campaign that should have the climate and nature emergencies at its heart.

"The pitiful 45 seconds given to the topic in the last head-to-head was an absolute joke. And while Boris Johnson acknowledged that the climate emergency is a colossal issue for the entire world, his failure to commit to this 'oven-ready' climate debate raises question marks over his sincerity.

"An empty chair on Thursday night would confirm his party aren't taking the climate crisis seriously enough.

"The prime minister cannot afford to run scared of public scrutiny on the defining issue of our generation. This is a test of leadership anyone wishing to run the country must pass."

Ben de Pear, editor of Channel 4 News, said: "There is no more urgent issue facing the planet and we are delighted to open the whole of our programme for all the party leaders to show what plans they have to confront it."

Presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy added: "It is a huge privilege to be hosting the people who want to run the country debating the most important issue in the world.

"How much do we need to change the way we live? Is it the end of fast fashion, fast cars, foreign holidays and red meat? Do any of them have a credible plan to cut our net emissions to zero?"