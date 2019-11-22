Channel 4 to host election debate - but Brexit will be banned

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn argue in the ITV debate. Photograph: ITV/PA.

Channel 4 has had to cancel an election debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn after the prime minister refused to participate.

The programme, which was meant to air on Sunday night, had already signed up Jeremy Corbyn to take part.

But Boris Johnson would not agree to the programme despite "many weeks of discussion" about the show.

Instead Channel 4 News are hosting a one-hour special involving seven politicians - where Brexit is banned.

They also intend to host a one-hour special to talk about the climate - but Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage are yet to sign up.

Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who was mean to host the debate, tweeted: "Boris Johnson said he was in favour of debates and his team have been in detailed talks with us for weeks about format and rules right up until yesterday. They insisted they were engaged and wanted to take on Jeremy Corbyn on our channel. Corbyn said yes. Offer still stands."