Channel 4 could put ice sculpture of Boris Johnson on stage at climate change debate

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Plymouth, Devon, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Channel 4 are reportedly considering putting an ice sculpture of Boris Johnson on stage if the PM misses tonight's climate change debate.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

According to the Daily Mail, the broadcaster may take the drastic move to highlight his absence from the show.

Channel 4 invited all the main political party leaders to take part in the programme, which will focus on the issue of climate change.

The Conservatives have indicated that the PM will not participate due to the involvement of Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the SNP, who is due to take part.

The party say Johnson will not take part in any debates with Sturgeon during the general election campaign, on the grounds that she is not standing to be an MP.

You may also want to watch:

The Tories are believed to have put forward Michael Gove, the minister for the Cabinet Office, as a potential replacement for Johnson.

But that offer has been rejected and now the broadcaster is rumoured to be weighing up whether to fill the Tories' space on stage with an ice sculpture of the PM.

A Channel 4 News spokeswoman did not deny that the plan is under consideration.

The spokeswoman said: "The clock is ticking. The ice caps are melting. Our invitation to the prime minister remains open until 7pm tonight."

An invitation remains open to Johnson as well as to Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party leader, who is also not expected to attend.

The lack of appearance from Johnson sparked Twitter users to promote #BorisTheCoward, which went on to trend early on Thursday morning.