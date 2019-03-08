Channel 4 News blames 'Brexit fatigue' for fall in viewers

Channel 4 News has blamed 'Brexit fatigue' for a fall in viewership in 2018.

The broadcaster saw a 9% drop compared to the year 2017, figures from its latest report reveal.

Channel 4 has said the fall comes as part of a huge shift to digital formats over traditional TV, and blamed Brexit for the drop in viewership for its flagship news programme.

The annual report by the broadcaster stated: "Brexit fatigue has disproportionately affected viewing to the main two in-depth news review programmes, Channel 4 News and BBC's Newsnight."

It said that a move to YouTube - which has seen a rise in audience - amid an overall digital shift, has affected figures.

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, said: "Digital viewing grew by a whopping 26% in 2018. That allowed us to reach a record 915 million views across the year.

"It's the largest annual rise we've ever recorded. It's incredible to have a rise like that after eight years of continuous growth."