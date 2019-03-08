CHARLIE CONNELLY: The greatest literary balls-up in history

PUBLISHED: 13:29 03 July 2019

Charlie Connelly

Naomi Wolf, American author, during the 2019 Hay Festival on May 25, 2019 in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Naomi Wolf, American author, during the 2019 Hay Festival on May 25, 2019 in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

2019 David Levenson

From Shakespeare to Sherlock Holmes, howlers have long haunted writers. CHARLIE CONNELLY reports.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Every author will have experienced an icy lurch in their stomach when they read of Naomi Wolf's recent travails over her new book Outrages: Sex, Censorship and the Criminalisation of Love, which explores the ways in which the British establishment during the 19th century sought to stigmatise and punish same-sex relationships.

Last month Wolf appeared on BBC Radio 3's Free Thinking programme where she was interviewed about her book by Dr Matthew Sweet, who has written extensively on the Victorians and our modern perceptions of their morals and culture. Sweet picked up on Wolf's claims, important to the basis of her argument, that she found records of "several dozen executions" of gay men during the 19th century in the records of the Old Bailey alone, which corrected, she said, "the misapprehension that the last man in Britain executed for sodomy was in 1835".

"I don't think you're right about this," said Sweet in his interview, pointing out that the term 'death recorded' meant that judges had actually abstained from handing down a death sentence. "I don't think any of the executions you've identified here actually happened," he added.

Despite this juddering blow to Wolf's central premise the interview remained gracious and polite, with the author thanking Sweet afterwards and saying she would immediately seek to correct the error.

Her US publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt initially supported their chastened writer but on the eve of the book's publication last week announced they were halting its release even with the initial 35,000-copy print run already shipped to distributors.

"As we have been working with Naomi Wolf to make corrections to Outrages new questions have arisen that require more time to explore," a spokeswoman for the publishing house said. "We are postponing publication and requesting that all copies be returned from retail accounts while we work to resolve those questions."

I can't be the only author to have gone dry of mouth on hearing of Wolf's predicament. While she isn't a specialist in 19th century jurisprudence - although the book is based on the doctoral thesis she submitted to Oxford University - and it seems the core of her argument is still essentially supported by the criminal treatment of Victorian homosexuals, it's a significant enough error for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt to recall its print run.

That's an expensive exercise and one usually undertaken in only the most serious circumstances. It's every author's worst nightmare, worse even than excoriating reviews or a book turning out to be a sales flop.

There's a considerable and detailed process that goes into producing a book before it appears on the shelves. The author submits their manuscript which will then be read and annotated by at least one editor. After that it's copy-edited then sent to a proofreader, the most up-to-date version of the manuscript being returned to the author at every stage to check and change before the book is finally typeset and printed.

That's a hefty series of safety nets and any number of errors factual, grammatical and structural can be picked up, queried and, if necessary, altered at each stage of the process. It's not an infallible procedure, however, and the facts and assertions contained in a book remain entirely the author's responsibility.

Which is why every author will have sympathised to varying degrees with Wolf, especially as her error was pointed out in a radio interview available globally, when it would be shattering enough coming via email or letter.

A book is, to all intents and purposes, eternal. Once it's out there there's no going back, so any mistakes are preserved forever. I still receive occasional e-mails about two relatively small (but no less irritating to readers who spot them) errors in a book I wrote 15 years ago.

Minor alterations can be made when books are reprinted or when a paperback edition follows a hardback, but you have to know a mistake is there in order to amend it. In my case, even though those errors had been put right several editions ago, enough copies of the original are still in circulation to provoke correcting correspondence even today.

You may also want to watch:

As I read about Wolf's predicament I was just cobbling together a list of corrections to a book of mine that came out earlier this year in hardback ahead of the forthcoming paperback edition. The mistakes were relatively minor - I'd managed to spell one interviewee's surname two different ways all the way through one chapter (a name that's only four letters long), and elsewhere described how an Atlantic fishing fleet had apparently sheltered from a storm at a location 50 miles inland - but I only knew about them because readers had pointed them out to me.

If there is any salve for the souls of Naomi Wolf and those of us who live beneath the Damoclean Sword of Catastrophic Error it's in the fact that it's happened to the best of them. Some of literature's biggest names have cocked up so we're in decent company.

In John Keats' On First Looking into Chapman's Homer, for example, the poet compares discovering Homer in translation to the experience of "stout Cortez when with eagle eyes, he star'd at the Pacific". It's one of the most frequently quoted lines of English poetry and a tremendous image, except Cortez wasn't the first western explorer to see the Pacific, it was Vasco Núñez de Balboa.

In a key scene of Lord of the Flies William Golding has the children start a fire using Piggy's glasses to focus the sun's rays on some dried grass, but with Piggy being short-sighted the light absorbed by his spectacles would have been scattered, not focused on one point.

In another novel of island abandonment, Daniel Defoe has Robinson Crusoe swimming out to the sinking wreck of his ship to secure what supplies he can. Although Crusoe strips naked and plunges in, when he arrives at the wreck he is somehow able to fill his pockets with biscuits.

One of literature's great sidekicks, Sherlock Holmes's Dr Watson, was rather ill-served on occasions by his creator Arthur Conan Doyle: the bullet wound he suffered on military service in Afghanistan shifts from his shoulder to his leg in different novels while at one point Watson's wife addressed him as James when his name is John.

Shakespeare was a serial offender, especially when it came to geography. In The Winter's Tale he refers to 'the coast of Bohemia' when the region was very landlocked indeed while in The Two Gentlemen of Verona Valentine speaks of travelling from the eponymous city to Milan by ship, something that would have been impossible.

Granted there was no Google Maps nor even a Times World Atlas at the end of the 16th century but even so... And that wouldn't excuse references to chiming clocks in Julius Caesar or billiards in Anthony and Cleopatra.

Even when the book is finished, edited and proofed to everyone's satisfaction things can still go disastrously wrong. In 2010 for example there was the case of Jonathan Franzen's novel Freedom, whose first UK edition was riddled with typographic errors after the typesetters used an early draft of the manuscript instead of the final one.

Around 80,000 hardback copies had gone out to shops by the time the error was noticed, with more than 8,000 already sold. Publishers HarperCollins were forced to set up a "Freedom exchange hotline" on which aggrieved readers could swap their copy for a correctly produced edition.

Another tremendous production error occurred in America last year, when an recall was required after the cover of a book detailing the history of Super Mario Brothers was accidentally printed around the pages of a volume of poetry called Grabbing Pussy that "lays bare the psychosexual obsessions that have burst to the surface of today's American politics". Which would have surprised the Nintendo fans who had bought copies. Or maybe it didn't, who knows?

So numerous and wide-ranging are these potential pitfalls it's a wonder any books emerge from the editing and production process unscathed at all. That's not much consolation to Naomi Wolf, who came out slugging on Twitter last week when she learned the US publication of Outrages was to be postponed.

Objecting strongly to the decision, she claimed that Sweet had consulted unreliable sources and that "the heart of my book is not criminology though but censorship felt by pioneers such as J.A. Symonds who tried to speak about love".

It's completely understandable that she'd be defensive. A book like Outrages takes a massive amount of research and work and the very hint of a suggestion that large parts of its argument are based on a misinterpretation of two words in some old documents is absolutely horrifying, more than enough to have any author, particularly of non-fiction, waking up shouting in the middle of the night even when it's not their book.

Every writer, whether they agree with her politics or not, will feel for Wolf. There but for the grace of deities go all of us. As well as fearing a rug-pulling email, when I do events and the floor is opened to questions I'm certain one of the hands going up will be a "you wrote on page… but I think you'll find that…" that will destroy any shred of credibility I might have somehow retained. My most bizarre correction came via someone who'd emailed my publisher direct about a novella I'd written set in the late 19th century and structured in the form of a diary over several decades. This man had been through all the dates in the book, every last one, and found that a few had been assigned the wrong days of the week for the year in which they were set. I mean, he was right, but who even thinks of doing that?

Still, you never know, one day my date errors might make that book worth something. A bit like the greatest literary balls-up in history: the so-called 'Wicked Bible' of 1631 of which only around 10 copies survive, one of them selling at auction four years ago for £31,250. The reason for its scarcity and value is the rather spectacular error it contains among the Ten Commandments. Everything was going fine until the seventh, which read, "Thou shalt commit adultery".

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

CHARLIE CONNELLY: The greatest literary balls-up in history

Naomi Wolf, American author, during the 2019 Hay Festival on May 25, 2019 in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Annunziata Rees-Mogg called a 'fake' by Brexiteer MP for taking an EU salary

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg was lost for words after she was called a 'fake' for taking an EU salary by a Brexiteer MP. Picture: BBC

'Politicians making false statements is nothing new' - Judge on why Boris Johnson court case was thrown out

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave campaign. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Magid Magid says he was told to leave EU parliament grounds

Green Party MEP Magid Magid tweeted that he had been told to leave the grounds outside the EU parliament. Picture: Magid Magid

Philip Hammond hints he might vote with Labour against a no-deal Brexit

Philip Hammond hinted that he could vote with Labour to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Parliament TV

Research from 'secretive' hardline Brexiteers ERG to be released after transparency battle

Jacob Rees-Mogg is chair of the 'secretive' European Research Group. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

'Largest, loudest, proudest' anti-Brexit party throws its weight behind March for Change

Over one million people took part in the anti-Brexit 'Put it to the People' march - the Lib Dems are now calling for a big turnout on July 20. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Farage calls Brexit Party stunt in European parliament 'cheerful defiance'

Nigel Farage called the Brexit Party's stunt in the European parliament

The latest bid to stop a no-deal Brexit has stalled

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons.

Can Boris Johnson really prorogue parliament to force a no-deal Brexit?

MPs in the House of Commons for the result of the Meaningful Vote. Photograph: Mark Duffy/House of Commons.

Next Tory leader might not become PM, say constitutional experts

The next Tory leader doesn't automatically become PM, say two constitutional scholars. Picture: PA/Tim Ireland

Pensioner told black woman 'when Brexit comes you will be gone'

John Keogh leaves Croydon Magistrates Court in south London. Photograph: Jess Glass/PA Wire.

Jeremy Hunt compares no-deal costs to bank bailout and everyone is confused

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky News

Tory leadership hopefuls told spending sprees impossible in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson at a leadership debate. Photograph: BBC.

Eurofile: The edge of Ealing

Richard Hearne (r) and Philip Stainton (l) struggle over a stolen bicycle during the open-air filming of an Ealing Studios production entitled Passport to Pimlico. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nigel Farage is launching a pro-Brexit newspaper

The Brexiteer newspaper is being launched by Nigel Farage. Photograph: Twitter.

Stephen Fry skewers 'Little England's' power to go it alone in the face of 'existential threats'

Stephen Fry has bemoaned 'Little England's' chances of going it alone. Picture: BBC

WILL SELF: The multicultural man in Marseille

Marseilles' cite radieuse was designed by Le Corbusier. Photo: Wikipedia

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out proroguing parliament to push a no-deal Brexit through

Boris Johnson still would not rule out proroguing parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through. Picture: Sky

MITCH BENN: How reason and balance depend on what side of the fence you sit

Activist Carrie Symonds takes part in an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. PA Wire/PA Images

We should be leading in Europe not running from it

An army veteran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Number 10 says it would be 'grossly irresponsible' to block no-deal Brexit

The front door of 10 Downing Street in Westminster. (Rick Findler/PA)

The new Lib Dem leader must move Left to make a success of their Remain lead

Ed Davey and Jo Swinson, who are going to have to make a direct left wing appeal if they are to drive the Lib Dem's remain surge home.

MANDRAKE: Tensions in David Davis/Boris Johnson alliance

Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, London. PA Archive/PA Images

Where Pride began: Fifty years since the Stonewall riots

Parade goers attend the Sao Paulo Pride Parade which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots on June 23, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Rebeca Figueiredo Amorim/Getty Images)

MICHAEL WHITE: The truth behind Boris Johnson's offensive charm

Boris Johnson leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London after appearing on the Andrew Marr show. PA Archive/PA Images

BONNIE GREER: How the Sunshine State is setting on Trump

United States President Donald Trump launches his re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui T./Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Guy Verhofstadt: Boris Johnson duped Brexiteers before, and he's doing it again

Guy Verhofstadt said Boris Johnson

After 80 years convicts are back picking America's crops

Low security inmates from the Picacho State Prison unit work at LBJ Farms pitching watermelons for $2 per hour. (Photo by Nicole Hill/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)

Stage review: 'A play of moral vacuity'

Ioanna Kimbook and John Malkovich during the production shots of West End play Bitter Wheat, starring John Malkovich, at the Garrick Theatre, London. PA Wire/PA Images

A Year in Music: The peak of Baroque

Haydn leading a quartet in rehearsal. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

It's time to understand Brexit without the bulls**t

LIE MACHINE: Leader Nigel Farage speaks ar a Brexit Party campagn event ahead of the European election in May. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Why is no-one talking about the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election?

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable launching the party's campaign for the European elections (Pic: Ken Mears)

How the Telegraph became a propaganda tool for Boris Johnson

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson arriving for the Conservative National Convention meeting at the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, central London. PA Wire/PA Images

Question Time: Iceland boss calls to 'finish it with a referendum'

Richard Walker, the managing director of Iceland, on Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

ANDREW ADONIS: How a Johnson-Farage pact would lead Britain into peril

Candidate For The Conservative Party Leadership Boris Johnson Arrives At His Girlfriend's Home. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

In whose hands? The dubious backers of Boris Johnson

in whose hands? Boris Johnsons personal troubles have deflected attention from his dubious backers. Rousseau/PA Wire.

Ken Clarke: The 'nonsense' surrounding no-deal Brexit is 'driving me up the wall'

Ken Clarke is back on the television again. Photograph: BBC.

Gabby Logan on football, feminism and male keyboard warriors

BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Photograph: John Walton/PA.

Chris Grayling is looking to sign new no-deal Brexit ferry contracts

Transport secretary Chris Grayling. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Most Read

Lib Dem MEPs wear Bollocks to Brexit t-shirts to European parliament

Lib Dem MEP Luisa Porritt wears a Bollocks to Brexit t-shirt. Photograph: Twitter.

Pensioner told black woman ‘when Brexit comes you will be gone’

John Keogh leaves Croydon Magistrates Court in south London. Photograph: Jess Glass/PA Wire.

Brexit Party MEP criticised for complaining about commute to new job in Strasbourg

David Bull MEP rants about the time it takes to get to the European parliament. Photograph: Twitter.

‘Another thoughtless soundbite’ - Engineer takes down Boris Johnson’s Irish bridge proposal

Boris Johnson offered bluster but little else during his conference set-piece

Boris Johnson heckled by numerous shoppers at a garden centre

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson at Polhill Garden Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy