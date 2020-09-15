Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke jailed for two years over sexual assaults

Former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke arriving at Southwark Crown Court in London. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke has been jailed for two years at Southwark Crown Court for three counts of sexual assault against two women.

In her sentencing remarks following a 30-minute adjournment at Southwark Crown Court, Mrs Justice Whipple told the disgraced former MP that the first victim suffered a “terrifying episode” when he chased her around his home chanting “I’m a naughty Tory” after assaulting her.

The judge said of the two offences against the second victim, the Parliamentary worker: “This was a campaign of harassment, it required planning to get her alone with you.”

“Both women described similar and shocking allegations on them.

“You’re a sexual predator who used your success and respectability as a cover.”

The judge said she “considered carefully” whether the sentence should be suspended.

But she told Elphicke: “Bearing in mind the gross breach of your position of power... I am satisfied that appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody.”

He was told he would likely serve up to half that term in prison before being released on licence.

Elphicke confirmed through his spokesman upon sentencing that he is seeking to overturn the conviction.

A statement read: “Two weeks ago, my legal team sought leave to appeal my conviction to the Court of Appeal.

“That application is made on a number of grounds which demonstrate that my trial was unfair and my conviction unsafe.

“I know that I am innocent of any criminal wrongdoing and will continue to fight to clear my name.”

Charlie Elphicke’s wife and successor as Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said: “I fully support Charlie in his appeal against both his convictions and today’s excessive sentence.

“The court seems to be on a bit of a mission, it entirely ignored the report of a highly experienced probation officer as well as sentencing guidelines.

“There is no doubt that Charlie behaved badly. However, everyone, Charlie included, has the right to a fair trial, and I don’t believe that he has had one.”