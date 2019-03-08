Businessman says he would join the civil unrest if there is a no-deal Brexit

A businessman has warned there would be civil unrest if there is a no-deal Brexit, and said he would be 'banging' and 'screaming' outside Number 10 if it happened.

Pimlico Plumber founder Charlie Mullins told talkRADIO's James Whales that he believed Boris Johnson would eventually "put the country first" and seek to delay Article 50.

"If we did leave for some crazy reason we would be heading straight for a recession. It would be suicidal to leave with no deal and I think we will find Boris Johnson will do a u-turn."

He continued: "He will put the country first, he will realise how damaging it will be and I am certain he will get an extension in October and renegotiate. Even bring in a second referendum."

But he said that he would join those outside 10 Downing Street if a no-deal Brexit is pushed through.

"Probably like everybody else I'd be banging on Number 10 Downing Street screaming our heads off."

He warned that there is "no basis" for leaving without a deal, and that there would be civil unrest if Boris Johnson tried it.

"There will be riots on the street.

"You can't just solve Leave on the basis of no deal.

"How can he just do that?"

Mullins made headlines earlier in the year when he erected a "Bollocks to Brexit" sign outside his business. Despite his support for new prime minister Boris Johnson, he still backs staying in the EU.

He said: "I don't think we should be sitting back. If we support Remain, we should still be going for that."