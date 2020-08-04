Brexit could lead to dead chickens left in lorries on British roads, government admits

PUBLISHED: 11:42 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 04 August 2020

Boris Johnson inspects a chicken at Shervington Farm in Newport. Pic: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Boris Johnson inspects a chicken at Shervington Farm in Newport. Pic: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Chickens exported to the EU could die on Britain’s roads after the end of the Brexit transition period as it fears delays at our borders, a government document admits.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

A new document from the government says the 10 months of traffic disruption could last until “the end of October 2021”, with fears that chicks exported to Europe will die unless they can be rushed through the ports.

Although the focus is on a no-deal Brexit, there are concerns that new port checks coming into effect could lead to delays regardless of a deal or not, something Brexiteers originally denied would happen in the 2016 referendum.

The documentation, seen by the Independent, now admits the ‘lorry park’ it purchased in Ashford last month will hold 2,000 lorries, after Michael Gove dismissed it would be used by that number of vehicles.

You may also want to watch:

And the new report, produced by Grant Shapps’ transport department, suggests that animals and live products could lose up to 60% of their value if they fail to reach the EU “within one or two days”.

“They cannot be fed in their vehicle, and delays risk dehydration and mortality,” says the government.

The document adds that the UK is in no better position for Brexit and new border controls than a year ago when it was undergoing a “get ready for Brexit” campaign.

It adds that “significant levels of disruption to outbound traffic are unlikely to extend much beyond the middle of 2021”.

“We propose extending the sunset clause by a further 10 months to the end of October 2021 to cover this period and leave the measures in force for a short additional period in the event that disruption continues for longer than anticipated,” it suggests.

The Department for Transport has been contacted for comment.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

James O’Brien’s epic monologue slams Iain Duncan Smith for ‘utter idiocy’ over Brexit comments

James O'Brien on LBC radio; Picture: LBC

Millionaire former Tory minister criticised for celebrating using taxpayers’ money to fund lunch date

Tory MP Jeremy Hunt posted a photo of himself a £56 lunch on the taxpayer; Jacob King

Iain Duncan Smith complains Brexit deal he voted for ‘denies true national independence’

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith; PA Images.

Government warns firms to stockpile medicines for end of Brexit transition period

The government has told firms to begin stockpiling drugs ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period; Clive Gee

Brexit ‘dominant driver’ behind recent surge of Brits moving to the EU, study finds

International flights resume at London City Airport in Royal Docks today. Picture: Andrew Baker

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was a turkey, and we’re all getting stuffed

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

David Lammy says Twitter too slow to remove racist ‘monkey boy’ tweets and threats

David Lammy in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons/UK Parliament.

Tories accused of ‘corruption’ with Boris Johnson’s honours list which rewarded Brexiteers

LBC presenter James O'Brien spoke with Alastair Campbell, a former advisor to Labour prime minister Tony Blair; LBC

Brexit papers leaked during election campaign believed to have been hacked from Tory MP’s email account

Former international trade Secretary Liam Fox delivers a speech on Brexit and Britain's future as a global trading nation, at the Bloomberg London Building, London.

London could become global cash laundering epicentre after Brexit, report warns

Runway at London City Airport looking west towards Canary Wharf and the City. Picture: LCA

EU stops funding to six towns that declare themselves ‘LGBT-free zones’

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes a speech at the London School of Economics. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Michael Gove’s wife accused of ‘ignorant’ and ‘callous’ comments on coronavirus

Cabinet minister Michael Gove with his wife Sarah Vine; Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Government’s post-Brexit ‘freeport’ scheme tipped to make ‘no material effect’ on UK economy

A Stena Line ferry in Belfast Port; Niall Carson

New report claims pro-Brexit academics are being ‘silenced’ because they have to ‘self-censor’

Radcliffe Camera, Oxford University; Carl Court/Getty Images

Labour warns giant post-Brexit ‘lorry park’ would be devastating for UK business

Labour Brexit spokeswoman Rachel Reeves during her visit to the site in Ashford, Kent; Michael Drummond/PA Wire

Overseas Tory voters dump party in favour of Labour and the Liberal Democrats, study shows

Prime minister Boris Johnson; Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

Tory MP blames Muslim and BAME communities for coronavirus lockdown in North of England

MP for Calder Valley, Craig Whittaker, who is a member of the Conservative Party; UK Parliament

Survey finds business preparation for Brexit has gone backwards since pandemic

Prime minister Boris Johnson using antiseptic hand gel during a visit to North Yorkshire Police headquarters, Northallerton; Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Nigel Farage slammed over public stunt shaming hotel for housing asylum seekers

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage at a hotel in Worcestershire allegedly housing asylum seekers; Twitter

Fewer than half of people in England understand coronavirus lockdown rules, study finds

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street; PA Video/PA Wire

Priti Patel is being sued for alleged misuse of ‘extremely vulnerable’ woman’s personal data

Home secretary Priti Patel; Dominic Lipinski/PA.

WILL SELF: The anxieties surrounding the reopening of our art galleries

Memories: Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus (1484-1486)

Great European Lives: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Alexander Solzhenitsyn poses during his journey through Siberia upon his return from the USA on May 30, 1994 in Vladivostock, Siberia, Russia. Photo: Laski Collection/Getty Images

How the Native American’s influenced the English language

John Smith (1530-1631). English soldier, explorer, cartographer, colonial administrator. Captured in the Jamestown, Virginia colony by Chief Powhatan, saved by Pocahontas. Photo: Archive Photos/Getty Images

STAR TURNS: How Elvis Presley couldn’t stop watching actor Stewart Granger

Actor Stewart Granger on set of the movie

Donald Trump calls for postponement of 2020 US presidential election

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House; AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A city in music: Juan-les-Pins

La jeunesse dansant le jerk dans les rues de Juan-les-Pins, France en 1966. Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

European Exploits: Arriving in Romania with no luggage

A general view of Bucharest. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA.

What films about the British Empire reveal

Douglas Fairbanks Jr. as Sergeant Thomas Ballantine, Cary Grant as Sergeant Archibald Cutter, and Victor McLaglen as Sergeant MacChesney in the 1939 film Gunga Din. Photo: John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Why Boris Johnson’s obesity purge is a bullies’ charter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Russia and the Gulag: Putin is fighting for state control over how Soviet horrors are remembered

Prisoners of the Vorkuta Gulag (Vorkutlag) - one of the major Soviet labor camps, Russia, Komi Republic, 1945. Photo: Laski Diffusion/Getty Images

Is Luxembourg’s free public transport one to replicate or avoid?

Tramways are pictured in Luxembourg as the country inaugurates its free public transports policy on February 29, 2020. Photo: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

Circumventing the censors

Cai Wei (left) and Chen Mei. Photo: Via Tortoise

ONS report shows England had highest levels of excess deaths from coronavirus in Europe

As part of a new London-wide campaign to raise awareness of coronavirus testing, Redbridge Council want to encourage people to use the permanent testing facility now open in Ilford. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

How the Chinese government have silenced those who spoke out amid the pandemic

A pro-democracy activist holds a placard of missing citizen journalist Fang Bin, as she protests outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong on February 19, 2020. Photo: ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP

The Brexiteers behind the ‘Defund the BBC’ campaign

defund the bbc

Travel chiefs urge Boris Johnson to rethink coronavirus quarantine guidelines

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits an aircraft hanger at RAF Lossiemouth, Moray, during a visit to the Highlands and Northern Isles of Scotland; Andrew Milligan

What focus groups tell us about the politics of the coronavirus response

NHS staff and members of the public take part in the weekly

How Covid has killed off the French art of kissing

Two men pose as they greet each other with their feet in the Vieux Port of Marseille southern France, on May 17, 2020. Photo: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Independent SAGE expert says Downing Street ‘lacking ambition’ to reduce coronavirus infection rate in England

Radio presenter Tom Swarbrick on LBC; LBC

Most Read

Michael Gove’s wife accused of ‘ignorant’ and ‘callous’ comments on coronavirus

Cabinet minister Michael Gove with his wife Sarah Vine; Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Stanley Johnson says Brexiteers like his son are in ‘cloud cuckoo land’ over Brexit deal

Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson. Photograph: BBC.

Just 6% of Labour supporters disapprove of Keir Starmer’s leadership, polling finds

Keir Starmer with workers from the creative industry. Photograph: Twitter.

Iain Duncan Smith complains Brexit deal he voted for ‘denies true national independence’

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith; PA Images.

EU slaps down Iain Duncan Smith’s demand to have Withdrawal Agreement rewritten

Iain Duncan Smith in a previous media appearance. Photograph: Sky News.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.