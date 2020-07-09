Government plans to reconvene committee behind Russia report - but choice of chair could be rejected

Tory MP Chris Grayling is being touted to lead the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), which published the Russia report Paul Toeman

The committee behind a classified report into Russian interefence in UK elections is expected to reconvene shortly, but Number 10’s choice of chair could be rejected by MPs.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Chris Grayling - the former transport minister - could be rejected as chair of the The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) in a vote by opposition MPs on the panel.

A motion on the membership of the committee - which has not sat since December, the longest period in its history - is being put to parliament on Monday and Grayling’s name has been touted to lead it.

If successful, it could pave the way for the release of the long-delay Russia report.

You may also want to watch:

Boris Johnson has kept the report under lock and key for ten months, arguing it could not be released without the permission of the committee.

The December general election added a delay to the reformation of the committee.

According to the Times, a further delay can partially be explained by the removal Tory MP Theresa Villiers, a provisional member, by No 10 for disloyalty. Villiers defied the party whip on an amendment that would have banned the import of chlorinated chicken in any US trade deal.

The ISC is one of the most important committees in parliament, overseeing seven agencies and departments involved in UK intelligence.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford tweeted: “Seven months to form a committee that has a critical role to play is unacceptable. With so many new members the committee go through an induction process before it is up and running. Who will be Tory appointments and the Tory imposed chair, this committee has to be independent.”