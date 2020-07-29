Video

Boris Johnson is lying over coronavirus situation in Spain, says Labour MP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Number 10 Downing Street/PA Wire .

A Labour MP has said that Boris Johnson is lying about the coronavirus situation in Spain - and that the spread in Britain is far worse.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Chris Bryant, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Spain, said Boris Johnson was “using a JCB to deal with this” rather than “a stiletto”.

He said “people will lose confidence” if the government continues with the reckless approach, saying it should be more refined.

Bryant said he did not believe Johnson when she said there would be a second wave.

He explained: “I believe parts of Spain are having a second wave just as we’ve had to have a second lockdown in Leicester and people have looked at very carefully at other places like Bradford and so on”.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Bryant accepted there was a problem in Catalonia, but he added the situation in Britain was much more disastrous.

“I think there’s a real possibility of a second spike in the UK, not least because the mixed messaging from the British government has been disastrous.”

The Labour MP said he believed that Dominic Cummings was responsible, leading the presenter to claim that he was not involved in the actual decision making.

“I think he is involved in making the decisions, that’s very clear”, replied the MP.

Asked why Johnson would lie about the situation, Bryant snapped back: “Have you watched a Boris Johnson press conference? I mean really! Boris Johnson was sacked twice for lying.”

He continued: “I am absolutely clear there are parts of the world where governments have behaved negligently, they have lied to their people, they have pretended this didn’t matter.”