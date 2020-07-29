Boris Johnson is lying over coronavirus situation in Spain, says Labour MP
PUBLISHED: 17:19 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 29 July 2020
A Labour MP has said that Boris Johnson is lying about the coronavirus situation in Spain - and that the spread in Britain is far worse.
Chris Bryant, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Spain, said Boris Johnson was “using a JCB to deal with this” rather than “a stiletto”.
He said “people will lose confidence” if the government continues with the reckless approach, saying it should be more refined.
Bryant said he did not believe Johnson when she said there would be a second wave.
He explained: “I believe parts of Spain are having a second wave just as we’ve had to have a second lockdown in Leicester and people have looked at very carefully at other places like Bradford and so on”.
Bryant accepted there was a problem in Catalonia, but he added the situation in Britain was much more disastrous.
“I think there’s a real possibility of a second spike in the UK, not least because the mixed messaging from the British government has been disastrous.”
The Labour MP said he believed that Dominic Cummings was responsible, leading the presenter to claim that he was not involved in the actual decision making.
“I think he is involved in making the decisions, that’s very clear”, replied the MP.
Asked why Johnson would lie about the situation, Bryant snapped back: “Have you watched a Boris Johnson press conference? I mean really! Boris Johnson was sacked twice for lying.”
He continued: “I am absolutely clear there are parts of the world where governments have behaved negligently, they have lied to their people, they have pretended this didn’t matter.”
