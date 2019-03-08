Brexit Party outraged as Lib Dem shouts parliament: 'Bollocks to Brexit!'
PUBLISHED: 15:04 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 18 September 2019
Archant
The snowflakes in the Brexit Party have been outraged again after a Lib Dem MEP shouted 'Bollocks to Brexit' in the European parliament.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Chris Davies was speaking after the European parliament voted in support of granting the UK an extension to Article 50 and endorsing the EU position to try to stop a no-deal Brexit.
Davies told the parliament: "I don't want a managed Brexit, I want to stop Brexit.
"In this house, we stand for European values that I regard also as British and liberal values.
"We stand for an economy that benefits all, we stand for environmental measures that protect all.
"I don't want my country to be shut out of the rooms where decisions about the future of our continent will be made.
"I don't want my country to run away from the issues facing our continent.
MORE: Buy your Bollocks to Brexit mug from The New European shop
MORE: Lib Dem MEPs wear Bollocks to Brexit t-shirts to European parliament
"I want us to be at the heart of the European Union, I want us to be a leader not a leaver."
And in his concluding remarks, he shouted: "My view is simple and blunt... Bollocks to Brexit!"
His remarks were met with fury from the Brexit Party.
They shouted that the Lib Dem MEP had brought the house into "disrepute" but the MEP went unchallenged by European Parliament's vice president Fabio Massimo Castaldo.
At Lib Dem conference Guy Verhofstadt was handed his own 'Bollocks to Brexit' t-shirt after the party's MEPs wore them to the parliament after the European elections.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter