Brexit Party outraged as Lib Dem shouts parliament: 'Bollocks to Brexit!'

Brexit Party MEPs outraged by the use of 'Bollocks to Brexit' in parliament. Photograph: European Parliament. Archant

The snowflakes in the Brexit Party have been outraged again after a Lib Dem MEP shouted 'Bollocks to Brexit' in the European parliament.

Chris Davies, a Liberal Democrat MEP. Photograph: European Parliament. Chris Davies, a Liberal Democrat MEP. Photograph: European Parliament.

Chris Davies was speaking after the European parliament voted in support of granting the UK an extension to Article 50 and endorsing the EU position to try to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Davies told the parliament: "I don't want a managed Brexit, I want to stop Brexit.

"In this house, we stand for European values that I regard also as British and liberal values.

"We stand for an economy that benefits all, we stand for environmental measures that protect all.

Guy Verhofstadt receives a Bollocks to Brexit t-shirt at Lib Dem conference. Photograph: Facebook. Guy Verhofstadt receives a Bollocks to Brexit t-shirt at Lib Dem conference. Photograph: Facebook.

"I don't want my country to be shut out of the rooms where decisions about the future of our continent will be made.

"I don't want my country to run away from the issues facing our continent.

"I want us to be at the heart of the European Union, I want us to be a leader not a leaver."

And in his concluding remarks, he shouted: "My view is simple and blunt... Bollocks to Brexit!"

His remarks were met with fury from the Brexit Party.

They shouted that the Lib Dem MEP had brought the house into "disrepute" but the MEP went unchallenged by European Parliament's vice president Fabio Massimo Castaldo.

At Lib Dem conference Guy Verhofstadt was handed his own 'Bollocks to Brexit' t-shirt after the party's MEPs wore them to the parliament after the European elections.