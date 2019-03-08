MP threatens to report 'Get Ready for Brexit' campaign to advertising watchdog
PUBLISHED: 11:35 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 26 September 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
The government's £140million "Get Ready for Brexit" campaign is to be reported to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), MPs heard.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Independent Group for Change MP Chris Leslie branded the campaign, including billboards nationwide, is "inaccurate" and "misleading" as it does not acknowledge the legal reality that the UK may not leave on October 31. Critics have labelled the messaging propaganda though it is ostensibly a public information campaign.
He told the House of Commons: "Nowhere, not even in the small print, does it mention that the law of the land may prevent a no-deal Brexit.
"Shouldn't the government be honest with businesses and consumers?
"And isn't it time - as I certainly will be writing to the Advertising Standards Authority - that the government should be honest in its advertising and not mislead the public in that way?"
The European Union (Withdrawal) (No.2) Act, which passed before parliament was unlawfully prorogued, prevents the government forcing through a no-deal Brexit on October 31.
If Boris Johnson cannot secure a deal that parliament approves by October 19, the act requires him to request an extension of Article 50.
But the government's information campaign makes no mention of this.
MORE: Are the Government's Brexit ads a psychology trick on all of Britain?
MORE: People are making their own versions of the government's 'Get Ready' campaign posters
The ASA is likely to consider a complaint as within its remit. Although the ombudsman currently does not cover party political campaigning - such as ads during elections - it has previously covered governmental public information campaigns.
In August the ASA found that the Home Office had misled the public in radio adverts which exaggerated the simplicity of the process of applying to the EU Settlement Scheme.
READ: Home Office advert banned for 'misleading' applicants to EU Settlement Scheme
The 'Get Ready for Brexit' campaign has been widespread, even appearing in schools and on the automatically loaded adverts on The New European podcast.
Responding to Lesie, Brexit minister James Duddridge said: "Let's be honest, no deal is a very real possibility even if this house extends - whether that's through this (act) or some other mechanism - it still might be in the same position at the end and a deal might not be done, and we'd be in a no-deal position.
"It's right that every responsible business prepares for no-deal despite the fact we want a deal."
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter