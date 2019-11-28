Video

Tory minister given list of his leaders breaking promises before asking how voters can trust his party

Chris Philp is interviewed by Eddie Mair. Photograph: LBC/Global. Archant

A Tory minister has been given a list of broken promises made by leaders before being asked to respond why voters can trust his party.

Justice minister Chris Philp was given a long list of examples of David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson telling mistruths and broken promises by a caller to Eddie Mair's LBC programme.

Caller Craig from Camen started his stint on the radio programme by saying: "Where to start?"

He listed unfilled promises and "lies" told by Tory leaders and past and present which included the promise for 200,000 starter home that were not built, the promise of 40 new hospitals "which turned out to be six", and the "big lie on the bus that everyone can remember".

Philp tried to interrupt the caller to stop him continuing to reel off any more.

"Since you've ran out of breath... let's give Craig a time to gather his breath," responded the minister.

"Let's pick up one or two of those examples which needless to say I don't agree with," he continued.

The minister went on to defend their claims and the records of the Tory government, before criticising Labour for some of those key points.

As Philp turned his attention to Boris Johnson presenter Mair asked the minister: "Can you trust him?"

"Yes I can trust him," insisted the minister.

"What because he gave you a job?" enquired the presenter.

"No, I can trust him regardless of that, to be honest" responded the Tory.

Philp went on to claim that parliament had voted to frustrate Brexit, and refused to allow the caller to interrupt him on his claims.

Eventually Mair did give Craig the right to reply, to which he told the minister: "You know that's not true!

He said it was Theresa May's mistake last time to call an election and lose what remained of a majority.