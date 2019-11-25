Boris Johnson will become Donald Trump's poodle if he wins the election, warns Lib Dems

Boris Johnson will become Donald Trump's "poodle" if the Tories win the election and take the UK out of the EU, the Lib Dems are warning.

Chuka Umunna, the Liberal Democrats spokesman on foreign affairs, will use a speech to say that Johnson will become more reliant on the US president if the Conservatives are returned to power next month.

The Lib Dems is committing to spending extra money on defence and aid, claiming that the defence budget will be almost £1 billion more in 2024-25 under the Lib Dems than under the Tories.

They will also commit to spending 2% of GDP on defence, and will also maintain the current commitment to spend 0.7% of GDP on International Aid.

The party said that thanks to the economic boost which they say will result from staying in the EU, this will mean they will outspend the Tories by £340 million in 2024-25.

Umunna is expected to say: "Not only will we cease to be that important bridge between the EU and the US but by withdrawing from the European Union, inevitably Johnson will become more reliant on Trump in the short term if he is re-elected.

"Johnson is desperate to secure a US trade deal to make up for the damage done to our global standing if Brexit happens.

"From my own contacts with the US Government, it is clear a high price will be demanded and close alignment with US rules and regulation demanded - we risk becoming a vassal state of the US if Boris Johnson gets a majority.

"Leave the EU and the UK under Johnson will become President Trump's poodle. That is what is at stake at this election."

He will accuse Johnson of "following the Trump playbook" and has become part of "this global network of populist, right wing, authoritarian nationalists".

He will add: "Giving Johnson a majority is to give carte blanche to this type of politics in the UK - something which should worry us all."