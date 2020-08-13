Sophia Deboick’s city in music: Bucharest

PUBLISHED: 15:02 13 August 2020

Sophia Deboick

Romanian 'authentic' folk band Taraf de Haidouks. Phoco: Getty Images

Romanian 'authentic' folk band Taraf de Haidouks. Phoco: Getty Images

Archant

Historical attempts to curb Romanian culture have only aided creativity, says SOPHIA DEBOICK.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

For a short while, Romania looked like it might become a beacon of creative freedom in the communist east. When Ceausescu became general secretary of the Romanian Communist Party in 1965 he adopted a policy of critique of the Soviet Union and openness to the west. For the next six years – crucial ones indeed for popular music – Romanians had some access to western music, from psychedelia and prog on vinyl to Cliff Richard and Tom Jones on TV.

But a visit to North Korea in 1971 radically changed Ceausescu’s plans for Romania, and his July Theses signalled a crackdown on freedom of speech and cultural diversity. The arts had to focus on ‘national values’ and musicians were required to submit copies of their lyrics for official approval. Yet, in the capital, music was hardly stifled, and Bucharest – once known as the ‘Paris of the East’ for its elegance, and later dominated by communist-era apartment blocks and socialist realist monoliths – is a city associated with boundary-pushing electronic music, some of which has had massive international success, as well as the music of its Roma people, whose lives and culture did not figure in Ceausescu’s vision for the country.

For decades Bucharest’s Electrecord label was the Romanian music industry as the only label in the country. Founded in the 1930s and nationalised in 1948, by the 1970s it was in its golden age, releasing a huge amount of Schlager-style easy listening as well as ersatz rock. Savoy – named after the Savoy Room of the Constantin Tanase theatre in Bucharest where the band first rehearsed – were the official band of the youth wing of the Romanian Communist Party and, unsurprisingly, had more records released on Electrecord than any other rock group in the pre-1989 period. The label’s bland, Woolworths-style covers compilations, meanwhile, found the in house ‘Super Grup Electrecord’ playing British and American hits in unconvincing English.

But home-grown Bucharest rockers who were earnest in their musical ambitions also got released on Electrecord – as long as they were careful. Prog band Sfinx, whose founder, Corneliu Ionescu had been a session musician for the Super Grup, knew the authorities were more concerned with subversive lyrics than the threat to conformity of thought of musical progressivism, and so used the already regime-approved poetry of Shelley, Shakespeare and the national poet Eminescu as lyrics. The nonconformist connotations of heavy metal didn’t prevent the long-haired and leather-jacketed Iris releasing their debut album on Electrecord in 1984 either.

Electrecord’s rock compilations also became a medium for some incredibly innovative music. Rodion Ladislau Rosca, from Romania’s second city, Cluj, was a man working with the most basic of musical resources but who was well ahead of his time. From the late 1960s he recorded at home using a primitive Tesla Sonet Duo reel to reel recorder, experimenting with splicing and pasting to create multi-track recordings in a way that made him an electronic music pioneer.

You may also want to watch:

Making genre-defying music which drew on his massive record collection, Rosca formed the band Rodion GA for live appearances, but they never got serious traction. Their sessions at a radio station in Bucharest and the Electrecord studios were among the handful of times they recorded professionally, and when two of Rosca’s tracks appeared on Electrecord’s compilation Formatii Rock 5 (1981) it was the only time any of his music was officially released.

Rosca’s creation of a sound that was without precedent was reflected by another artist who emerged in the immediate post-communist years of the next decade. Born in Bucharest in 1957 and receiving his early musical education in the city, Mihai Cretu moved to Frankfurt as a teenager, pursuing plans to become a concert pianist. Instead, he started working as a session musician, playing keyboards on Boney M’s Rivers of Babylon, before releasing solo records and moving on to production work – one of his credits was Mike Oldfield’s Islands (1987).

But in 1990 Cretu released the single Sadeness (Part I) under the name Enigma. Recorded at Cretu’s home studio at his Ibizan villa, the Balearic chillout sound certainly informed the single’s sound, but its use of Gregorian chant, pan pipes and lyrical references to the Marquis de Sade made it quite unlike anything else and gave it a potency that could only have come from playing sex and religion off each other. It sold five million copies. Return to Innocence (1994), meanwhile, sampled a chant of a Taiwanese tribe and a Led Zeppelin drum track and evoked a more spiritual New Agey sensibility. Cretu’s ambient sound was not just incredibly commercially successful but defining of the 1990s.

Today Bucharest is all about sophisticated electronica. Minimal techno is now Romania’s greatest musical export, and Radu Bodiu, aka Petre Inspirescu, is one of its foremost purveyors. From the port city of Braila, Bodiu moved to Bucharest in the late 1990s to study at the city’s Academy of Economic Studies. However, music soon began to trump economics for him, and he cut his teeth playing deep house DJ sets at nightclubs like Studio Martin and the Newton Bar, near the university. Bodiu’s sometime collaborator Raresh followed a similar path, moving to Bucharest to study – chemical engineering, in his case – but quickly getting caught up in the city’s club scene, and today the city has a famously thriving nightlife.

Bucharest is a hip place indeed, the Future Nuggets collective just one of the many creative projects simmering in the city. Revolving around the N-am Studio run by performance artist Ion Dumitrescu, who digitized Rodion GA’s previously unavailable material for release as The Lost Tapes on the British label Strut Records in 2013, Future Nuggets have made new psychedelic aural experiments by repurposing and rehabilitating manele, the pop-folk of the 1990s associated with the urban Roma and therefore subjected to criticisms of being the unsophisticated music of the uneducated.

While the ‘authentic’ folk music of Taraf de Haïdouks, the band of Romani lautari (traditional musicians) from a village just outside Bucharest, got worldwide acclaim after the release of their first album in 1991, manele has not travelled in quite the same way, despite becoming a commercial pop force in Romania through artists like Florin Salam and Adrian Minune.

Bucharest’s Albatros were one of the best-loved of these bands that produced this electronic-backed working class party music which exploded after 1989. The city’s Dan Armeanca was also an important figure in pushing manele forward in the immediate post-revolutionary years, when this urban folk remained underground, recorded in home studios and sold on tape on Bucharest’s market stalls.

That DIY attitude has clearly been key to the music of Romania, and one of Bodiu and Raresh’s collaborators, the Bucharest-based Rhadoo, has reflected that during the communist era getting hold of music required considerable ingenuity: “It was always about knowing someone who had something music related who was buying, borrowing, recording. It wasn’t easy but it was fun, the whole process was like a quest.” As in many places where culture has been constrained – whether by the official edicts of communism, or the tyranny of ‘taste’ in the case of manele – in Bucharest prohibition has only proved a motivation to music-making.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson moves Dominic Cummings into Cabinet Office in latest Whitehall power grab

Senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings in Downing Street, London.

Should the UK be doing more to help the world refugee crisis?

Volunteers help migrants and refugees on a dingy as they arrive on the shore of the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey on Sunday, March 20, 2016. In another incident two Syrian refugees have been found dead on a boat on the first day of the implementation of an agreement between the EU and Turkey on handling the new arrivals. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

MANDRAKE: Peerage for wife of Boris Johnson’s biographer

Prime minister Boris Johnson lifting a few rounds of weights at a branch of The Gym Group in his South Ruislip constituency; Archie Brooksbank/The Gym Group/PA Wire

The Lib Dem leadership race on which so much could hang

Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, hosts the inaugural meeting of an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus after being elected chair, in Portcullis House on July 08, 2020 in London, England. Picture: GettyImages

Trump’s plot to gaslight his way to victory

US President Donald Trump points to Christina Hagan, Candidate for US Representative from Ohio's 13th Congressional District, as he speaks on economic prosperity, at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 6, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

EMMA KENNEDY: What the new Lib Dem leader must do to rescue my party

Supporters wait for the arrival of Britain's opposition Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson for a general election campaign visit to an eco home building site in Sheffield, on November 22, 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The summer of chaos - is the heat making us overlook other issues?

People take to the sea as they enjoy the hot weather on Hayling Island beach in Hampshire. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Lebanon - A land of hope amid Beirut blast devastation

People walk next debris from destroyed buildings near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Great Lives: Viktor Tsoi

Moscow, Soviet Union. Viktor Tsoi with his rock band Kino [Cinema] perform at the MELZ electro-lamp plant's Palace of Culture during a rock parade dedicated to Sergei Solovyov's Assa film premiere. Alexander Chumichev; Alexander Shogin/ITAR-TASS

Pop and politics of a contested land

Dua Lipa performs onstage during Billboard and Mastercard present a night with Dua Lipa at Mastercard House on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard)

What makes a state, a state? Why places like Kosovo live in limbo

Kosovo artist Alkent Pozhegu works on the final touches of a mosaic made with grains and seeds, depicting the portrait of British pop star of Kosovo descent Dua Lipa, in Gjakova on July 29, 2020. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) (Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Macron’s moment on the world stage

TOPSHOT - French President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his protective mask as he visits the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood which has suffered extensive damage due to a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital, on August, 6. 2020. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Star Turns: José Ferrer

José Ferrer in crisis. Picture: Submitted

Sophia Deboick’s city in music: Bucharest

Romanian 'authentic' folk band Taraf de Haidouks. Phoco: Getty Images

Villa’s visionary: The manager with the short spell and long legacy

Aston Villa's new Manager, Jozef Venglos with Tony Casarino ... Soccer - Aston Villa ... 03-08-1990 ... Photo: Ross Kinnaird/EMPICS Sport.

MITCH BENN: Long road back for Labour’s left

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

The scion who became a conspiracy king

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: Robert Kennedy Jr. speaks during

Ministers blame ‘technical issues’ after site fails to report largest jump in daily coronavirus cases since lockdown

Health secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19); PA video

James O’Brien challenges Tory supporters in epic monologue on Boris Johnson’s pandemic failures

LBC host James O'Brien goes on epic monologue; LBC, Twitter

With Harris pick, Biden reaches out to young Black Americans

Kamala Harris listens during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

‘World beating’ trends on Twitter as Boris Johnson’s claim comes back to haunt him over recession

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire.

Tory education minister gives his handling of A-level results ‘A-’ despite 11th hour change to the way they are calculated

Education minister Nick Gibb (R) and LBC presenter Nick Ferrari; LBC

Tory immigration minister asks to re-record live TV interview after forgetting which country he is from

Immigration minister Chris Philp makes an embarassing gaffe on live TV over recent border talks with the French; The Sun

Priti Patel slammed for avoiding media scrutiny during visit to Kent coastline

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Scottish Tory leader says he has ‘trust’ in PM despite resigning from government in protest of Dominic Cummings

Scotland's Tory Party leader, Douglas Ross, live on Good Morning Britain; Twitter

Government hired firm with links to Dominic Cummings to track tweets by UK citizens

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street in central London on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sturgeon issues warning to Boris Johnson: ‘Follow coronavirus advice in Scotland like everyone else’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Ministers Questions at the Scottish Parliament. Photograph: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail

Churchill’s grandson says Boris Johnson has the ‘worst’ cabinet in 36 years and is nothing like his idol

Former MP Sir Nicholas Soames arrives at Parliament on September 30, 2019 in London, England; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Brexiteer claims that authorities are trying to ‘cover up’ number of migrants in UK

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Boris Johnson says he wants to save the ‘magic’ of the United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in archery during a visit to the Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girl's School, Upminster in Essex. Photograph: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Boris Johnson’s ‘lucrative’ post-Brexit trade deals bound to damage UK economy, study claims

Prime minister Boris Johnson regularly claimed that it would be easier for the UK to strike trade deals with other nations once it left the EU; Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Priti Patel slammed for claiming ‘the British people’ want asylum seekers sent back

Priti Patel, Secretary of State for the Home Department leaves Downing Street; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Democracy for sale: How dark money infiltrated British politics

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and UKIP MP Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour on May 17, 20016 in Stafford, England. Boris Johnson and the Vote Leave campaign are touring the UK in their Brexit Battle Bus. The campaign is hoping to persuade voters to back leaving the European Union in the Referendum on the 23rd June 2016. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Farage ally who said it took ‘democratic principle’ to turn down peerage set to join Lords

Claire Fox with Nigel Farage and former Brexit Party MEPs ahead of the last European elections. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

‘Astonishingly offensive’: Charity built in wake of Warrington bombing slams Boris Johnson’s peerage for Claire Fox

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA.

Tory politician called on to resign after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules

Kelham Cooke, second from right, appears to flout coronavirus lockdown rules. Photograph: Instagram.

Boris Johnson should beware as the stench of sleaze is hard to shift

Boris Johnson tries out a North Yorkshire Police Rural Taskforce bike. Photo: Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty

Government sets up £650m fund to help Northern Ireland firms cope with bureaucracy caused by Brexit

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives in Downing Street, for a cabinet meeting, for the first time since the lockdown, to be held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London; Kirsty O'Connor

Priti Patel derided over Royal Navy threat towards France as Home Office’s approach to migrants is questioned

Home secretary Priti Patel. The government has been accused of a

Couple ‘100% certain’ Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules twice and issue challenge to prove them wrong

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over the Durham trip taken by prime minister Boris Johnson's top aide continues; PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

Most Read

Tory immigration minister asks to re-record live TV interview after forgetting which country he is from

Immigration minister Chris Philp makes an embarassing gaffe on live TV over recent border talks with the French; The Sun

Tory Brexiteer proposes ‘taking back Calais’ to deal with number of migrants crossing the English Channel

Edward Leigh, the Tory MP. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Nigel Farage says Leave voters will not get what they voted for at end of Brexit transition period

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson visits empty school to emphasise they are safe when busy

Prime minister Boris Johnson holds his arms out like an aeroplane, demonstrating the two metre distancing rule, during his visit to St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Upminster. Photo: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Government hired firm with links to Dominic Cummings to track tweets by UK citizens

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street in central London on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.