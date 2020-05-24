Video

Civil service Twitter account slams Boris Johnson’s defence of Dominic Cummings

A tweet from the official UK Civil Service Twitter account. Archant

Shortly after Boris Johnson’s press conference at Downing Street, where he defended his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, the official UK Civil Service Twitter account complained about the remarks.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Johnson used the event to repeat that it was “absolutely responsible” of his chief aide Cummings to travel to Durham to self-isolate.

He said: “The advice makes it absolutely clear that if you have particular childcare issues then that is a factor that has to be taken into account and when I look at what actually happened, Dominic Cummings and his family self-isolated for 14 days and that is what you’ve got to do.

“And there was a risk that if they both went under, in such a way to be unable to care for their child, then they might have needed the help of relatives living nearby who could come in a socially distanced way.

“As it happened that was not necessary for medical reasons I don’t want to go into.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“But that was the risk, and I think it was a real risk and I think it was absolutely responsible of Dominic Cummings to see the risk to his family and to see the risk to his child and to take steps to avert it, and that’s what he did.

“That in no way changes the guidance or the advice.”

The official civil service Twitter account wrote after: “Arrogant and offensive.

“Can you imagine having to work with these truth twisters?”

It tweeted the message about 20 minutes after the conclusion of Johnson’s appearance in front of cameras.

The message received almost 22,000 likes and more than 16,000 retweets before being deleted.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism. Become a supporter