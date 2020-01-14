Brexit Party MEP accuses Nigel Farage of 'vile attempt at whipping up fear' during EU referendum

Brexit Party candidate James Glancy (L), Candidate Christina Jordan (2L), candidate Matthew Patten (3L), Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (C), Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice (3R), candidate Claire Fox (2R) and candidate Lance Forman (R) pose for a photograph.

Brexit Party MEP Claire Fox has accused Nigel Farage of 'whipping up fear' during the EU referendum campaign.

Fox, who joined the Brexit Party shortly after it was formed in 2019, said that the one thing that made her "pause" before getting on board with Farage was his work during the EU referendum campaign.

Speaking on RTE's podcast Brexit Republic she was questioned about the scaremongering on the Brexit side during the EU referendum campaign.

Fox branded the "breaking point" posters that Farage unveiled shortly before Jo Cox was murdered as "terrible".

"That poster was infamous, it was absolutely one of the things that made me very much pause in terms of whether I'd stand in a party run by Nigel Farage."

The Brexit Party leader has continued to defend his posters as recently as last month during the general election campaign.

She said "it was a vile attempt at whipping up fear".

But Fox added she did not believe the fear factor was why people voted to leave the European Union, blaming the project fear from the Remain side.