Latest The New European

Classic PMQs Review: The one with the arrival of the big clunking fist

PUBLISHED: 15:21 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 15 April 2020

Gordon Brown speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: YouTube)

Gordon Brown speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: YouTube)

YouTube

With no PMQs to review for a while, we look back on some classic encounters. This week it’s Gordon Brown’s first as prime minister

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

That Gordon Brown would succeed Tony Blair was a given, even more so than Keir Starmer succeeding Jeremy Corbyn. John McDonnell attempted to launch a challenge to the chancellor from the far left, but MPs were not prepared to lend him the nominations to get on the ballot.

Various Shakespearean disquisitions have since been written on the tragedy of a man obsessed with landing a job for so long that he’d forgotten to plan what to do with it, or how his eventual premiership would be solely defined by the financial crash (as Theresa May’s will be by Brexit, and Boris Johnson’s surely by COVID-19).

But, in these extraordinary times, what stands out now is the sheer, unbridled normalcy of 2007. New Labour reigned supreme, so unencumbered by ideology that The Thick Of It mined technocracy deep for laughs. David Cameron was considered a paltry figure. Indeed, Tony Blair dubbed him a “flyweight” who faced electoral knockout by the “big clunking fist” of a Labour “heavyweight”.

Nothing demonstrated how different it was than the very first question Brown faced as PM, from Daniel Kawczynski, Tory MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham. These days Kawczynski is known as one of the loopier Brexiteers, who attends conference with far-right figures and displays his commitment to sovereignty by attempting to use his contacts in the Polish government to veto a Brexit extension. In 2007 his indignation was also about the will of the people - that “the great men and women of Shrewsbury have spoken, and they have voted overwhelmingly against unitary authority status for Shropshire”. Brown looked like this was not what he had schemed for a decade to deal with. It was, he sniffed, a Conservative-run council which had proposed it.

You may also want to watch:

His second came from Barry Gardiner, then as now Labour MP for Brent and, remarkably, looking even more like Timothy Claypole from Rentaghost than he does now. Gardiner, who asked about financial instruments for the protection of tropical forests, quickly embraced Brownism, before moving on to Milifandom and full-scale Corbynism. He should have a long time on the backbenches to plot his next ideological shift.

Brown’s first clash with Cameron was relatively subdued, given (unsuccessful) terror attacks in London and Glasgow in the previous week. Brown hoped “we can continue on an all-party basis to agree measures that are necessary in this country to deal with the terrorist threat”; Cameron hoped “that we can make progress”.

What followed was a fairly minor tussle over the banning of the extremist group Hizb ut-Tahrir (Cameron wanted it immediately, Brown needed “to consider all the evidence”) and ID cards (Brown very keen, Cameron not so much). They exchanged quotes from each other’s sides, the camera panning to an inscrutable Alistair Darling as Cameron reminded Brown his new chancellor had said ID cards were “unnecessary and will create more difficulties than they will solve”.

A little down the frontbench from Cameron sat its most civil libertarian and the man he vanquished to become leader, David Davis, who would go on the following year to resign as shadow home secretary for reasons he himself probably struggles to recall. Throughout the session his right arm remained draped around the back of shadow Welsh secretary Cheryl Gillan, the absolute lounge lizard.

Lib Dem - or “Liberal Party”, as Brown referred to them, a mere 19 years after their merger with the SDP - leader Menzies Campbell rose. Played as ever by the dancing skeleton from the 1980s Scotch video commercials, he asked for a target for the withdrawal of British troops from Iraq. Brown said that “my door is always open to the right honourable and learned gentleman”. Campbell responded that “it appears to be more of a trap door than anything”, and members across the house laughed uproariously like they’d just seen Delboy fall through the bar for the first time. Strange sense of humour, MPs.

But nothing summed up the different times like Shona McIsaac, who asked Brown if he would praise “the year five boys at Middlethorpe primary school in Cleethorpes for their wonderful ‘bully-buster’ initiative”. McIsaac was an uber-loyalist who lost her seat three years later and whose Twitter biography still begins “Labour MP for Cleethorpes 1997-2010”. There is, they say, nothing as ex as an ex-MP.

The session concluded with a question of flooding and, as Brown sat down and unrecorded by Hansard, various shouts of “Bring back Tony!” shot out in the chamber. It’s not clear from the footage what side they emanated from.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

PPE firm defends decision to ‘divert essential kit’ from Scotland to England during coronavirus epidemic

First minister Nicola Sturgeon washes her hands as she arrives for a visit to the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital, a new temporary hospital at the SEC event centre in Glasgow created to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Tom Farmer/The Scottish Sun/PA.

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

Johnson government assessed EU PPE procurement scheme as inadequate, despite partaking in meetings

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19).

OBR optimistically predicts shrinking economy will recover in 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Dominic Cumming back in Downing Street and ignoring social distancing rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings and his assistant Cleo Watson arrive in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Anti-Semitism campaigners accuse Corbyn allies of trying to ‘smear whistleblowers’

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Hollie Adams/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: How Europe’s monarchs stepped up as their nations faced the crisis

An image of Queen Elizabeth II and quotes from her broadcast on Sunday to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic are displayed on lights in London's Piccadilly Circus. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Boris Johnson likely to feel like he’s been ‘hit by several buses’, expert claims

Boris Johnson attends a press conference at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Minister ‘complied with rules’ travelling 40 miles to visit elderly parents

Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, at a Downing Street briefing. Photograph: Downing Street.

MPs offered support of up to £10,000 to help with home working during coronavirus outbreak

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

Questions raised about Priti Patel’s absence from key coronavirus briefings

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph; Parliament TV.

Tory MP criticised for calling for churches to re-open for Easter despite coronavirus lockdown

Conservative MP Jack Lopresti has been criticised for calling to re-open churches for Easter, despite the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: House of Commons

Public backs calls for government of national unity during coronavirus pandemic

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Boris Johnson ‘sitting up in bed’, chancellor confirms

Boris Johnson is sitting up in bed in his battle against coronavirus

Boris Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ in coronavirus fight

Boris Johnson remains in a stable condition in hospital as he battles coronavirus.

Conrad Veidt: The unique life of one of the 20th centuries most memorable film villains

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1921: Conrad Veidt as

How words disappear, or go into hiding

George Borrow,1803-1881. English writer and traveller. From the painting by John Borrow (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Coronavirus will hit the poorest the most

A person walks past a piece of coronavirus art by the artist, known as the Rebel Bear after it appeared on a wall on Bath Street in Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Major, Brown and Blair join calls for global economic stimulus following coronavirus outbreak

Former prime ministers Sir John Major (left) and Tony Blair share a platform for the Remain campaign event at the University of Ulster in Londonderry.

Prime minister Boris Johnson in “stable” condition

Prime minister Boris Johnson is in a 'stable' condition in hospital suffering from coronavirus.

Jewish leaders say Keir Starmer has already done more than Jeremy Corbyn to tackle anti-Semitism

Newly-elected Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives at BBC Broadcasting House. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

BBC to host TV fundraiser to support those battling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak

BBC headquarters, BBC Broadcasting House. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen

Prime minister Boris Johnson takes questions about the continuing coronavirus pandemic from journalists over a videolink. Photograph: 10 Downing Street / Crown copyright / Andrew Parsons / PA Wire.

Social media networks urged to action over 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories

A communications mast in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Downing Street hits out at Russian disinformation surrounding Boris Johnson’s health

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, joining a national applause for the NHS. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

EU cooperation is more important than ever. We need a Brexit delay

Lucy Franklin, CEO of Accordance VAT (Pic: James Pike)

Senior Labour MP returns to backbenches saying he felt ‘sidelined’ during election campaign

(left to right) Emily Thornberry, Jeremy Corbyn, Andrew Gwynne and Keir Starmer kick off the Labour Party's General Election 2019 campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Apocalypse now: How to find coronavirus comfort in catastrophe movies

Movie poster advertises the British release of 'The World, the Flesh, and the Devil,' starring Harry Belafonte, Inger Stevens, and Mel Ferrer (MGM), 1959. (Photo by John D Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images)

Mali and its wailers: How music unites this West African country

NSalif Keita performs at The Apollo Theater on April 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/WireImage)

‘Armageddon bored with this’ - why I want to hit fast forward on the pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Scotland’s chief medical officer apologises for flouting guidance to visit second home

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (left) with Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood at a news conference in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire.

Coronavirus quarantine will fail if people feel villainised

A police officer in a vehicle speaks to a man resting on the grass in Greenwich Park in London after the government ordered a lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Health secretary should have stayed away longer, argues new Labour deputy leader

Angela Rayner speaks to Sophy Ridge on Sky News about coronavirus. Photograph: Sky.

SNP set for bloodletting after Alex Salmond acquitted of sexual assault

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has been cleared of sexually assaulting nine women while he was Scotland's first minister. The jury found the former SNP leader not guilty on 12 of the sexual assault charges facing him, while another was found not proven, a further charge of sexually assaulting a 10th woman had previously been dropped by prosecutors. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Called in to question: The show that brought TV into disrepute

Twenty One host Jack Barry with contestant Charles Van Doren (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

‘Old party politics must go’: Lib Dem Layla Moran on the coronavirus response

Liberal Democrat MP, and leadership hopeful, Layla Moran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

STAR TURNS: What it’s like to meet Roger Moore

English actor Roger Moore, circa 1958. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

After Apollo: The fallout from space’s great escape

Space Center, Houston: Doinald K. Slayton (L-sitting), Director, Flight Crew Operations and astronauts Thomas K. Mattingly, (L-standing) and John Young, (R- sitting), huddle around unidentified fliight controls in mission control on 4/13. Apollo 13 is in serious trouble after an electrical problem 205,000 miles from the earth. It is not know when this NASA pools picture was made tonight 4/13/1970.

Brussels is Europe’s Crucible: The city that hosts a continent

The landscape of Brussels at sunset. Photograph: Getty Images/Westend61.

‘No time for sideshow mob’: Why the Brexit talks during the coronavirus outbreak have so far missed the point

Martin Rowson's illustration for Issue 189 of The New European. Photo: Martin Rowson

Most Read

Dominic Cumming back in Downing Street and ignoring social distancing rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings and his assistant Cleo Watson arrive in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

BBC bosses told interviewers to ‘go easy’ on ministers during coronavirus, claims former presenter

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London to appear on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Tory MP demands end to lockdown because ‘money does not grow on trees’

Tory MP Robert Syms has called for the coronavirus lockdown to end by the end of May. Photograph: House of Commons.

All of the Tory MPs who voted against a pay rise for nurses in 2017

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Johnson government assessed EU PPE procurement scheme as inadequate, despite partaking in meetings

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19).

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.