Michelin-starred chef refused permission to stay in UK after Brexit

(Left to right) Chefs Claude Bosi, Sat Bains, Heston Blumenthal and Jason Atherton at the Perfectionists' Cafe, at Heathrow Airport. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

A Michelin-starred chef has been refused permission to remain in the UK after Brexit - despite living here for 23 years.

Claude Bosi, who runs the Bibendum restaurant in Chelsea, posted on social media to claim he had his application for the EU Settlement Scheme denied.

According to a post on Instagram, in which he pictured a letter he received from the Home Office, he said: "I have been in England for 23 years and today they have send me this.

"I love Britain I considered until today like home but they just told me after 23 years of tax paid /VAT paid I'm not welcome anymore."

He added: "WTF it's going on in this world.. thankyoubrexit @borisjohnsonuk did I do something wrong...?"

According to the letter, Bosi applied in October for permission to live permanently in the UK after being in the country for more than five years, which is known as settled status.

But the response, dated this week, said this request had been "refused".

Both Bosi and the Home Office have been contacted for comment.

Last week, the department said more than 2.45 million EU citizens had been approved and the number of applications had hit more than 2.7 million.

Those not granted settled status may have been granted pre-settled status - meaning they have temporary leave to remain and would need to apply again for permanent permission at a later date after living in the country for five years.

Under the scheme, EU citizens and their relatives, plus those from the European Economic Area (EEA) countries of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway as well as Switzerland, are asked to apply to confirm their immigration status so they can live and work in the UK when freedom of movement ends.

Relatives of EEA and Swiss citizens who are not from any of those countries but all live in the UK under EU law are also being urged to apply.

Once granted status, applicants can use the NHS, study and access public funds and benefits, as well as travel in and out of the country. But first they must prove their identity, show they live in the UK and declare any criminal convictions before the December deadline.