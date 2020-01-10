Clive Lewis re-emphasises need for Labour to work with Lib Dems and Greens

Clive Lewis appears on the BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Clive Lewis has re-emphasised the need for Labour to work with the Greens and Lib Dems among other parties as he sets out his vision for the party.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Speaking on BBC's Question Time, he said Labour needed to collaborate with "other parties and movements" in order to mount a challenge to the Conservatives in five years' time.

He said the party had "paid a price" for failing to strike a deal with other Remain-supporting parties at the election.

Addressing Labour's future, the Norwich South MP told the panel-show audience: "Ultimately, unless the Labour Party can appeal to the centre ground of British politics then you know, you're right, it can't win.

"But the centre ground of British politics changes and shifts.

"So if we're talking about democratising the economy, if we're talking about giving ourselves a sense of ownership and agency in our lives, then these are things which aren't necessarily just socialist, these are things which we all want.

"If we want to have a world our children can inherit where they can breathe clean air, where we have a national healthcare system where you don't have 4.4 million people on the waiting list.

"These are things where the centre ground of British politics is there - that isn't a mad socialist perspective.

"It's the job of the Labour Party to be able to represent that in a way which is co-operative and in a way in which people can buy into."

Clive Lewis is currently battling to remain in the leadership race - requiring a further 18 signatures by Monday.

Emily Thornberry needs a further nine.

Already Sir Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy are through to the next phase of the competition.