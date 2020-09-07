Video

School that Boris Johnson visited to show was ‘safe’ closes due to coronavirus days after visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with year 11 pupils as he tours Castle Rock school, Coalville, in the east Midlands. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times. PA Wire/PA Images

A school Boris Johnson visited days ago to promote children returning to education has closed after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Pupils at Castle Rock High School in Coalville, Leicestershire were told to stay at home and self-isolate after a confirmed case of the virus.

Six tutor groups and two PE classes were told to stay home and wait for further instructions from the school to confirm for how long they needed to stay away.

Johnson visited the school on August 26 as it reopened, and he gave a speech saying that the biggest risk to children was not the virus, but “continuing to be out of school”.

He said: “Quite frankly after all that time -159 days - the risk to your health is not from Covid, because statistically speaking your chances of suffering from that disease are very very low, the greatest risk you face now is continuing to be out of school.”

Now it has announced it is taking a “precautionary measure” after a member of staff tested positive.

Michael Gamble, the headteacher, told pupils: “We apologise for the lateness of this letter, however this evening we have been informed that on member of our staff at The Castle Rock School has been tested positive for Covid-19.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students is paramount.

“Please be assured that we have sought immediate advice from Public Health England this evening, and we are continuing to closely follow the published government guidance.

“Staff who may have been in ‘contact’ with the staff member have already been contacted by the NHS Test and Trace process.

“Due to the timing of this news, and as a precautionary measure, we are requesting that students in the following classes/groups please remain at home tomorrow (Monday September 7).

“We will contact each parent tomorrow to let them know if their child should continue to self-isolate.

“Thank you for your continued support and cooperation, we will continue to keep you informed.”