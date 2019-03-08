Dictionary releases its most Brexity words of the year

Collins dictionary has released its 'Brexicon'. Picture: Svitlana Unuchko/Getty Images/iStockphoto This content is subject to copyright.

Collins Dictionary has released a list of words which have come into use since the EU referendum of 2016, and no, 'Brexity' isn't one of them. We just made that one up.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Collins said the 10-strong list, dubbed the 'Brexicon', marks "the latest chapter of the Brexit story" and details the "10 words that Brexit has brought into prominence, for better or worse".

'Words of the year' annually released by dictionaries highlight words that have come into increased use or been newly coined as social trends and talking points change. But the dominance of Brexit on the news agenda has led Collins to release an entire 'Brexicon'.

Here's the full list:

- Brexiteer - noun - a supporter or architect of the withdrawal of Britain from the European Union

- Brexiety - noun - a state of heightened anxiety triggered by concerns about the imminent withdrawal of Britain from the European Union

- Cakeism - noun - a wish to enjoy two desirable but incompatible alternatives

- Flextension - noun - An informal agreement to extend the time allowed for payment of a debt or completion of a contract, setting a new date that can be altered depending on future events

- Milkshake - verb - to throw a milkshake or similar drink over a public figure to humiliate him or her

No-deal - adjective - denoting a situation in which two parties fail to reach an agreement about how to proceed

- Project Fear - noun - a name given to any political campaign that seeks to arouse public alarm about proposed changes to the status quo

- Prorogue - verb - to discontinue the meetings of (a legislative body) without dissolving it

- Stockpiling - noun - the activity of acquiring and storing large quantities of goods

- Remainer - noun - a person who believes Britain should remain in the European Union

See also the related derogatory term, Remoaner - noun - a person who continues to argue that Britain should remain in the European Union despite the result of the referendum of 2016.

You may also want to watch: