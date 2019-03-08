Join In

Come and watch The New European podcast live

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live Archant

After the success of The New European Podcast's live event earlier this year, we're back at Podcast Live this October..

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Porritt, Steve Anglesey, and Andrew Adonis at the last live recording. Photograph: Podcast Live. Richard Porritt, Steve Anglesey, and Andrew Adonis at the last live recording. Photograph: Podcast Live.

Podcast regulars Steve Anglesey and Richard Porritt will be joined by an audience as they talk all things Brexit, bring out some of the regular features, and take some of your questions.

You can also see a number of other podcast recordings including LBC's Iain Dale, UK in a Changing EU, For Our Future's Sake, and Polling Politics.

Richard Porritt, Steve Anglesey, Andrew Adonis, Amanda Chetwynd-Cowieson and Alastair Campbell at the last live recording of The New European podcast. Photograph: Podcast Live. Richard Porritt, Steve Anglesey, Andrew Adonis, Amanda Chetwynd-Cowieson and Alastair Campbell at the last live recording of The New European podcast. Photograph: Podcast Live.

Join us from 10am on Saturday 5th October at The Light in central London. Tickets cost £13.50 or you can book for the whole day for £32.50.

You can book your tickets here.

We'll see you in London!