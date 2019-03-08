Come and watch The New European podcast live
PUBLISHED: 12:55 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 12 August 2019
After the success of The New European Podcast's live event earlier this year, we're back at Podcast Live this October..
Podcast regulars Steve Anglesey and Richard Porritt will be joined by an audience as they talk all things Brexit, bring out some of the regular features, and take some of your questions.
You can also see a number of other podcast recordings including LBC's Iain Dale, UK in a Changing EU, For Our Future's Sake, and Polling Politics.
Join us from 10am on Saturday 5th October at The Light in central London. Tickets cost £13.50 or you can book for the whole day for £32.50.
You can book your tickets here.
We'll see you in London!
