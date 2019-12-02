Video

Comedian left speechless at Andrew Marr's PM interview in 'best yet' room next door

Boris Johnson's interview on Andrew Marr left comedian Michael Spicer speechless in his latest 'the room next door' video. Photos: BBC / Twitter Archant

The political comedian who has made a name for himself pretending to be an adviser feeding lines to politicians in a separate room as they are interviewed has been left speechless in his latest video.

the room next door - Boris Johnson and Andrew Marr pic.twitter.com/yl2XWTe759 — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) December 2, 2019

Watching along 'live' as Boris Johnson was interviewed by Andrew Marr, Michael Spicer was not able to feed lines or react to the prime minister's comments but was instead left speechless at the interview.

Boris Johnson had refused to be grilled by the infamously harsh Andrew Neil who has already interviewed Jeremy Corbyn and the leaders of the Lib Dems, Greens, and Plaid Cymru for more than half an hour.

Johnson instead demanded to be interviewed by Andrew Marr, which the BBC reluctantly agreed to after it became clear that he would not do an interview with the ferocious Andrew Neil.

The interview with Andrew Marr was criticised by many for having the PM let off easier than he would have been on Andrew Neil, as well as for incoherence with both Marr and Johnson talking over one another.

For Spicer, who is usually quick on the ball with puns, comments and reactions to what politicians say on TV, the interview could only lead to despair.

Spicer doesn't speak a single word, and instead, takes a minute away from the interview and the current state of UK politics to go outside and look at a Robin.

It was called by some of his followers his "best one yet".

One person said: "That sums up how a lot of people, including myself, feel at the moment, sometimes there are no words."

Another tweet read: "This is where comedy meets profound existential questions raised by the current state of political and media reality."

