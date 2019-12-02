Latest The New European
Video

Comedian left speechless at Andrew Marr's PM interview in 'best yet' room next door

PUBLISHED: 14:24 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 02 December 2019

Boris Johnson's interview on Andrew Marr left comedian Michael Spicer speechless in his latest 'the room next door' video. Photos: BBC / Twitter

Boris Johnson's interview on Andrew Marr left comedian Michael Spicer speechless in his latest 'the room next door' video. Photos: BBC / Twitter

Archant

The political comedian who has made a name for himself pretending to be an adviser feeding lines to politicians in a separate room as they are interviewed has been left speechless in his latest video.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Watching along 'live' as Boris Johnson was interviewed by Andrew Marr, Michael Spicer was not able to feed lines or react to the prime minister's comments but was instead left speechless at the interview.

Boris Johnson had refused to be grilled by the infamously harsh Andrew Neil who has already interviewed Jeremy Corbyn and the leaders of the Lib Dems, Greens, and Plaid Cymru for more than half an hour.

Johnson instead demanded to be interviewed by Andrew Marr, which the BBC reluctantly agreed to after it became clear that he would not do an interview with the ferocious Andrew Neil.

The interview with Andrew Marr was criticised by many for having the PM let off easier than he would have been on Andrew Neil, as well as for incoherence with both Marr and Johnson talking over one another.

For Spicer, who is usually quick on the ball with puns, comments and reactions to what politicians say on TV, the interview could only lead to despair.

READ MORE: UKIP interim leader cannot name a seat her party is contesting in shambolic interview

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn calls for Boris Johnson to honour agreement over Andrew Neil debate



Spicer doesn't speak a single word, and instead, takes a minute away from the interview and the current state of UK politics to go outside and look at a Robin.

It was called by some of his followers his "best one yet".

One person said: "That sums up how a lot of people, including myself, feel at the moment, sometimes there are no words."

Another tweet read: "This is where comedy meets profound existential questions raised by the current state of political and media reality."

READ MORE: Comedian hilariously rips apart Liz Truss' cringeworthy interview over Brexit extension

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Pilot seen flying all over the UK with a strange message for Remainers

The small plane is towing a banner which reads ‘Remainers are Kaput’, in black and white, with a red hammer and sickle also shown. Photo: Twitter

Sinn Fein claims anti-Brexit voice heard 'loud and clear' despite abstentionist policy

(left to right) Sinn Fein's Mark Ward, Pearse Doherty, Michelle O'Neill, Mary Lou McDonald, Elisha McCallion and John Finucane at the launch of the party's general election manifesto at the Playhouse Theater in Londonderry. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Historian has the perfect reply to Ann Widdecombe comparing Brexit to slave emancipation

Historian Dr Helene von Bismarck has the perfect reply to the Tories'

Comedian left speechless at Andrew Marr's PM interview in 'best yet' room next door

Boris Johnson's interview on Andrew Marr left comedian Michael Spicer speechless in his latest 'the room next door' video. Photos: BBC / Twitter

UKIP's interim leader says she has not found a single member who is 'seriously racist'

UKIP's interim leader Patricia Mountain on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Lib Dem says he feels 'guilty' for letting Tory 'scrape in' up against Labour

Hugh Lanham and Chloe Smith alongside the election candidates in Norwich North in 2017. Photograph: Nick Butcher.

Mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim criticises politicisation of London Bridge attack

Figen Murray (centre) has called for the media and politicians to stop politicising the deaths of victims of terrorism after the London Bridge attack. Photo: PA

The Brexit Party is standing a candidate whose registered address is in Australia

Ed Punchard, who is standing for the Brexit Party in Tynemouth, is registered on the ballot paper as living in Australia. Picture: Twitter

Hilarious 'twelve days of Brexmas' anti-Brexit Christmas carol released by SNP hopeful

The twelve days of Brexmas, released by SNP candidate Peter Wishart, is being called

Jeremy Corbyn calls for Boris Johnson to honour agreement over Andrew Neil debate

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

Calls for tactical voting and electoral reform as study reveals 200 seats have not changed colour since WWII

Nearly 14 million voters are in seats that have not changed hands since the Second World War, a study has found. Photos: PA / Wikimedia

Huw Edwards welcomes Facebook decision to pull Tories' edited footage of BBC News

The edited footage of BBC News appeared in Tory Facebook adverts. Photograph: Tories/Facebook.

'Deeply concerning': Figures reveal Brexit threat as 11,000 EU academics leave UK

Just shy of 11,000 EU academics working in the UK have quit their position in the three years since Britain voted to leave the European Union, new figures have revealed. Picture: Archant

Business leaders throw their weight behind Lib Dem pro-EU policies

A view of the Liberal Democrat battlebus during the election campaign. Photograph: Hollie Adams/PA Wire.

How Europe's long and unhappy shared history still holds us

King Leopold II. Photograph: Wikimedia.

TOM BRAKE: Why Corbyn must come clean over Brexit stance

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

We must do everything we can to stop politics ruining Christmas

Christmas carol concert on the quayside always goes down well each year at St Katharine's. Picture: Lucy Young

ANDREW ADONIS: How I learned to love hung parliaments

Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons as they debate Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The wooden wonder that makes me worry even more for my country

Financial Park. Picture: Submitted

Vince Cable: Swinson's revoke Article 50 promise is a 'distraction'

Sir Vince Cable, seen here on Sky News, told BBC's Today programme that the Lib Dem revoke Article 50 promise is a 'distraction'. Photograph: Sky.

Stanley Johnson thinks public does not have 'the degree of literacy' to make Pinocchio comparison

Stanley Johson has said the British public does not necessarily have the 'degree of literacy' to know who Pinocchio is. Picture: BBC

Billionaire oil tycoon Ian Wood says he now backs Brexit

Oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, answering questions in front of the Scottish Affairs Committee at the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

The problem with the Lib Dems and Labour election campaigns

Jo Swinson and Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: PA.

'I'm leaving before the UK does': EC president lobs farewell joke at Brexiteers

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker, outgoing president of the European Commission. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Boris Johnson's nurses pledge shows £350 million for NHS won't exist

Boris Johnson (left) outlines a vision for Brexit watched by former Defence Secretary Dr Liam Fox. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

BBC refuses to have Boris Johnson on Andrew Marr show until he commits to Andrew Neil grilling

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

LBC host explains Boris Johnson's odd gesture during interview after online speculation

Boris Johnson makes the signal to Nick Ferrari after being challenged on social care. Photograph: LBC.

Boris Johnson can't name a single trade deal 'oven-ready' for post-Brexit Britain

Boris Johnson appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Questions over whether Dominic Cummings remains Boris Johnson's adviser

Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 29, 2019. The UK is on course for a December general election after Jeremy Corbyn announced that Labour's conditions to back the move had been met. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

JOHN KAMPFNER: Is Nato tanking?

Leopard 2 main battle tanks of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, take part in the NATO Noble Jump military exercises during a live fire demonstration on June 12, 2019 in Zagan, Poland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Impressionist lampoons Tory PR advising Boris Johnson and Michael Gove

Impressionist Josh Berry has skewered the CCHQ PR team with an impression of an over-entitled young media adviser. Pictures: Josh Berry

Channel 4 replaces PM with melting ice sculpture containing Tory logo during climate debate

Channel 4's climate change debate. Photograph: Channel 4.

Femi Oluwole reveals he nearly backed Brexit

Femi Oluwole of our Future Our Choice. Photograph: OFOC.

Stage review: Touching the void

Touching The Void by David Greig, directed by Tom Morris. Bristol Old Vic Theatre. Photograph: Geraint Lewis.

Jo Swinson holds back tears in revealing interview about her father

Jo Swinson smiled and held back tears as she explained how her late father's memory drives her on in the Liberal Democrat general election race. Picture: ITV Tonight

The defiant Dutch writer who faced her fate with dignity

Etty Hillesum: Picture: Wikipedia

What's behind Britain's most common surnames?

Photo of Paul SIMONON and Joe STRUMMER and CLASH; Joe Strummer and Paul Simonon (jumping) performing live onstage in small venue, showing crowds (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns)

Tory minister given list of his leaders breaking promises before asking how voters can trust his party

Chris Philp is interviewed by Eddie Mair. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Classic Finnish: what makes the Nordic nation rock?

UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 01: Photo of HANOI ROCKS (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

The Life of Riley... Is Bridget Britain's greatest living artist?

26th July 1979: British painter and leading figure in the Op Art movement Bridget Riley standing in front of one her works in her studio. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Most Read

Jacob Rees-Mogg runs away from voter who questions ‘shameful’ Grenfell comments

Jacob Rees-Mogg was videoed

‘Brexit ruined this country’ - Radio caller slams PM in five minute rant

A life-long Labour supporter who LBC Radio’s Iain Dale said is his “favourite caller of all time” has slammed the prime minister and Conservative party in an epic five minute rant on the radio station. Photo: LBC / PA

Who won the ITV election debate?

The ITV election debate. Photograph: ITV.

UKIP interim leader cannot name a seat her party is contesting in shambolic interview

UKIP's interim leader Pat Mountain is interviewed by Adam Boulton on All Out Politics. Photograph: Sky News.

The best internet reactions to the ITV election debate

The ITV debate presented by Julie Etchingham. Photograph: ITV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.