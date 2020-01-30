Gold version of the commemorative Brexit coin to go on sale for £945

The Royal Mint's Brexit 50p Gold silver and brilliant uncirculated coins. Photograph: The Royal Mint/PA.

The Royal Mint is to sell gold and silver versions of the commemorative Brexit coins for up to £945.

The coins, available in gold, silver and brilliant uncirculated versions, have been produced to mark the UK's withdrawal from the EU and will go on sale from Friday.

The design on the coins reflect the Treasury's 50p message which reads: "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations".

Around three million Brexit 50p coins will enter banks, Post Offices and shops nationwide from January 31, with a further seven million entering circulation later this year.

The gold version of the Brexit coin, produced in a limited edition of 1,500, is priced at £945.

The silver version, produced in a limited edition of 47,000, can be snapped up for £60.

And the brilliant uncirculated version, being produced in an unlimited run, can be bought for £10.

Clare Maclennan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: "The Royal Mint has been marking significant events in British history for over 1,000 years, and has a history of commemorating the UK's relationship with the EU through coinage."

The Royal Mint has produced coins in the past to mark milestones in the UK's relationship with the European Union.

It made a coin when the UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973, created a design for the single market in 1992, and also marked the UK's 25th anniversary of joining the EU in 1998.