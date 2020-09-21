Tory MP forced to apologise after he ‘simply forgot’ to wear face mask in train

Tory MP Danny Kruger in the House of Commons; YouTube Archant

A Tory backbencher has been forced to apologise after a commuter spotted him without a mask on a train journey to London.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Devies MP Danny Kruger was snapped not wearing a face covering on a journey from Hungerford to Paddington on Saturday.

The passenger posted a photo of Kruger hunched over his phone listening to music, writing: “Don’t blame it on the young people Boris when your own party aren’t even following your rules.”

The photo received more than 15,500 likes and just under 5,000 re-tweets.

Kruger, who is part of the cohort that entered parliament for the first time in 2019, issued a statement, saying: “I boarded an almost empty carriage at Hungerford and quite simply forgot to put on my mask.

You may also want to watch:

“When I got to Paddington I realised my mistake and covered up for the rest of my journey.”

He added: “If the person had reminded me rather than taking a photo and posting it on social media I would of course have put on my mask then and there.

“I do apologise for my mistake.”

The spotting comes after Kruger told his own constituents to wear a face mask in a Facebook post.

The former speech writer to then prime minister David Cameron wrote on September 7: “If, like me, you are already using the train, or are thinking of it, remember: you MUST wear a face covering unless you are exempt.”

Failure to wear a face covering in public can result in an on-the-spot fine of £100, doubling with every repeated offence to a maximum of £3,200.