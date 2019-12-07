New poll puts Westminster in hung parliament territory

Anti-Brexit supporters during the Final Say rally at the Mermaid Theatre, London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

A new poll has seen a surge in support for the Labour Party - potentially putting Westminster in hung parliament territory.

The new shock ComRes poll shows Labour jumping four points compared to the start of the week, jumping to 36% of support.

The Tory support has stagnated at 42% - putting the gap between the two parties at just 6% - down from 10% at the start of the month.

The Lib Dems have lost one point of support, sitting at 11%, while support for the Brexit Party grew by one point to 4%.

The Green support is currently at 2%.

Labour's 36% of support is the highest level for Jeremy Corbyn's party since April.

It remains to be seen if other polls reflect this trend ahead of polling day on Thursday.

The news comes after a polling expert warned that Remainers were being underestimated - and could swing the election was tactical voting.

Professor John Curtice said that "there is a high probability that we will get a minority Labour administration charged with the task of applying for an extension and going for a second referendum.

He said: "It is whether or not the Conservatives get a majority or not that matters, not whether they have more seats than Labour."