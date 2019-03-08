The best responses to Tory HQ's 'embarrassing' new Brexit clock
PUBLISHED: 12:51 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 04 November 2019
Archant
The Tory party have updated their infamous countdown clock which counted down the days until "we will have delivered Brexit and left the EU" on October 31.
The countdown clock, which cost more than £500, now counts up - apparently recording the "time since we should have left the EU if Labour, Lib Dems and the SNP hadn't blocked Brexit".
Since images of the new clock have emerged from inside CCHQ, the Tories have been facing a massive backlash online, with social media posts calling the clock "embarrassing", "passive aggressive", and showing that "no-one at Conservative Party HQ knows how to reset the clock."
Many Twitter accounts were also quick to point out that it was Boris Johnson who 'blocked Brexit' by voting against the first Brexit deal.
The updated clock was first posted online by the Conservative MP for West Worcestershire Harriet Baldwin.
Other Twitter users made jokes about Tory MPs like James Cleverly who posed with the clock when it was first revealed in August this year.
One parody MP account said: "[James] Cleverly assures me the clock can be modified to four digits when we reach summer 2022."
Another person added: "I'd suggest a new countdown clock for them - measured in decades - denoting the years by which they should have left the 19th century behind."
One account 'corrected' the sign above the clock, photoshopping it to say: "Days since Boris broke his 'no ifs, no buts, do or die promise on Brexit'."
We have pulled together some of the best responses to the announced sign.
