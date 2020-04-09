Tory MP criticised for calling for churches to re-open for Easter despite coronavirus lockdown

A Conservative MP has been criticised for calling to re-open churches for Easter, despite the government urging people to stay home over the holiday.

Jack Lopresti’s request to relax the governments strict social distancing rules so worshipers can visit a church this bank holiday has been denied, as Downing Street issued a warning that there will be no easing of restrictions.

But the Tory MP has argued that if members of the public can visit an off licence, takeaway or local shop on Easter Sunday they should be allowed to engage in prayer.

In his letter to communitiessecretary Robert Jenrick, Filton and Bradley Stoke, Lopresti wrote: “It is approaching Easter, one of the most important events in the Christian calendar, where Christians celebrate renewal and hope for a brighter future.

“I firmly believe a temporary relaxation of restrictions, allowing for people to attend church to engage in private prayer whilst observing social distancing would be an appropriate compromise.

“If the government allows me to go to an off licence, a takeaway, or a local shop on Easter Sunday, provided I observe social distancing or take other necessary precautions why can I not go to church and say a prayer, providing I do the same?”

But the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “The Church of England have themselves spoken about what they will be doing this weekend.

“The guidelines which were published three weeks ago were very clear that places of worship shouldn’t open.

“The reason those guidelines are in place is to protect the public from the spread of this disease and to save lives.”