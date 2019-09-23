'Reject Brexit' protest to take place in Manchester as delegates arrive for Tory party conference

Protests are set to take place in Manchester over the weekend as the Conservative Party conference assembles in the city.

Manchester for Europe and the March for Change team have organised a protest that will take place on Sunday 29th September as Tory members arrive for this year's big event.

Taking place from 2pm at Whitworth Park on Oxford Road, the organisers are aiming to "show the Conservative Party and Boris Johnson that Manchester rejects Brexit" and demands "they do not trash out democracy".

Marchers will pass the Manchester Central Convention Complex where the Tories are meeting and head towards Castlefield Bowl where a rally will take place.

Last weekend 5,000 people attended a Remain rally outside Labour Party conference in Brighton with Labour frontbenchers Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry in attendance.

