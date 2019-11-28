Tories fail to show up for climate hustings in numerous seats nationwide

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside the Ministry of Justice in Westminster. Numerous Tory candidates have turned down offers to attend climate change-themed hustings. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Several Conservative general election candidates appear to be following Boris Johnson's lead on environmental issues and are not attending climate change-themed hustings nationwide.

The prime minister has received much criticism for deciding not to take part in Channel 4 News' climate change-themed general election debate.

But campaigning media organisation DeSmog have found that at least another 18 hustings on this topic across the country have been snubbed by Tories.

In Hastings and Rye, Sally-Ann Hart was empty-chaired after she decided not to come because her party agent "couldn't guarantee her safety" at the Extinction Rebellion-organised event.

Sevenoaks' Laura Trott and Horsham's Jeremy Quin were both no-shows, while Tories have refused to attend all six climate hustings being held across Bristol - including science minister Chris Skidmore.

The local Conservative party contradicted this, telling DeSmog that their candidates had not been invited, while Bristol West candidate Suria Aujla said she had another commitment.

Russell Mark Perrin, who is standing in Cambridge, also claimed he had not been invited when he didn't show up to his local climate hustings. Perrin noted that as a district councillor he had voted to declare a climate emergency.

In Dulwich and West Norwood, candidate Jane Lyons withdrew from the hustings.

Another five climate hustings organisers told DeSmog that they were still awaiting confirmations from Tories after all other parties had confirmed.

In Colchester, candidate Will Quince declined to attend, saying he would be discussing the issue among others on doorsteps.

The Guardian also has its climate hustings, scheduled for next week, in doubt as no Tory has confirmed, according to journalist Lucy Siegle.

DeSmog earlier reported that the Conservative Party is by far the highest recipient of donations from people with close links to climate science denial.

The Conservatives have received more than £5 million either in support of individual MPs or to Tory HQ from individuals who support the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), which DeSmog considers to be a climate science denying organisation.

Following Boris Johnson's refusal to show up for the Channel 4 debate, the broadcaster is rumoured to be considering replacing him with an ice sculpture as a form of empty-chairing to highlight his absence.