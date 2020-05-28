Latest The New European

Brexiteer MP launches rant about migrants in defence over Dominic Cummings

PUBLISHED: 13:29 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 28 May 2020

Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Brexiteer MP Christopher Chope has responded to a constituent’s letter about Dominic Cummings by defending the adviser and then embarking on a rant about migrants.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Chope wrote to Benjamin Chadwick, who had sent him a letter concerning Cummings’ actions, commending the senior aide’s “work ethic” while slamming government social distancing guidelines and migrants.

In his letter, Chope said Cummings should be left alone to resolve “many outstanding issues” before blaming the “financial burden” and “logistical nightmare” of easing lockdown on the two metre distancing rule.

“The 2m social distance guideline which is twice that of the World Health Organisation guideline of 1m... is adding to immensely to the financial burden and logistical nightmare of relaxing lockdown.”

He then went on to criticise new government quarantine measures for UK entrants and ranted about migrants arriving in Dover.

“This makes a mockery of our border controls, public health protection policy and the ridiculous proposals to introduce ‘quarantine’ for everyone arriving lawfully in the UK from 8th June,” he wrote.

The Brexiteer is no stranger to controversy. In June 2018, Chope blocked the passage of a private member’s bill outlawing upskirting and in November of the same year, he voted against legislation to protect girls at risk from female genital mutilation.

You may also want to watch:

He has also voted against legislation on gay marriage and backs the reintroduction of the death penalty and conscription. He was also heavily involved in the creation of bills forcing a vote on a referendum on EU membership.

Posting a copy of Chope’s response on Twitter, Chadwick said: “I’m fuming. I wrote to my MP, Sir Christopher Chope, about Cummings, and in his reply he not only defended the man but also managed to find a way to blame migrants.

Don’t vote Tory, folks, especially if you vote in Christchurch.”

Many on social media agreed. Dan Murphy wrote: “While the rest of us try to wrap our heads around the sheer nightmarish enormity of 60,000+ dead, monsters like Chope and Farage insist on crying about a few desperate foreign people in kayaks and inflatable boats ‘invading our country’. The unbelievable irrelevance of it.”

Former Guardian cartoonist Jon said: “The Venn diagram of people who say ‘Cummings drove all the way to Durham because that was the best place for his family to get help’ and ‘why can’t asylum seekers just stop in the first safe country?’ is a perfect circle.”

Tom Morris shared: “A man who objected to legislation criminalising ‘upskirting’ also wants to get closer to people.”

@antic2000 posted: “This is the sort of man who gets a knighthood in the UK,” while Aleva Ivanova called Chope “an absolute nutter.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Police say Cummings may have committed ‘minor breach’ of lockdown but will face no further action

Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Footage re-emerges of Matt Hancock ‘sighing’ when asked for his thoughts about Boris Johnson

Alastair Campbell (L) interviews Matt Hancock over Boris Johnson's leadership style; Twitter

Matt Hancock criticised for laughing at questions about track and trace scheme

Sky News' Kay Burley (L) and health minister Matt Hancock during a live interview on the news channel; Sky News

Emily Maitlis said she wanted night off after reprimand - as petition hits 50,000 in just 12 hours

Emily Maitlis introduces BBC Newsnight with a summary of the government's reponse to the Dominic Cummings story. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer MP launches rant about migrants in defence over Dominic Cummings

Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

SECRET CIVIL SERVANT: We can see the perfect storm brewing over coronavirus and Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

MANDRAKE: Why Boris Johnson missed out on role of editor at the Telegraph

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson participate in a national

The problem with men and masks

President Donald Trump tours a factory producing N95 masks during his first trip since lockdown. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

WHO makes barbed reference to Dominic Cummings in advice over easing of lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his senior aide Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Multi-speed Europe becomes reality as continent emerges from lockdown

People enjoy a drink at a bar's terrace on Campo dei Fiori in central Rome, on May 18, 2020 as the country's lockdown is easing after over two months, aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Alastair Campbell: This sorry affair is more about Johnson than Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: JULIAN SIMMONDS/Daily Telegraph.

The damage is Dom: How Dominic Cummings’ actions will never be forgotten

Graffiti protesting against Dominic Cummings is sprayed on a supermarket wall near his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

ANDREW ADONIS: Could Brexit be back in play?

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Brexit deal won’t be struck until the autumn, predicts BBC’s Europe editor

Katya Adler discusses Boris Johnson's change of a post-Brexit trade deal. Photograph: YouTube.

The left cannot leave it to Trump to tackle China

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 22: Delegates attend the opening meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People on May 22, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Du Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)

How Lord Haw-Haw went from propagandaist to myth

William Joyce aka Lord Haw-Haw, Nazi radio propagandist. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Contact tracing efforts could be undermined by Dominic Cummings saga, say Labour

Dominic Cummings outside his London home. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

How coronavirus will change the rail industry

A woman wears a face mask while waiting for a tube train at Bank underground station. (photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Hungary: What happens when democracy dies

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - APRIL 06: Military officers patrol the deserted Heroes' Square as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2020. (Photo by Arpad Kurucz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

There’s a Major problem for our wannabe Winston

Outgoing British Prime Minister John Major leaves in his car 02 May, the counting center in Saint Ives in his constituency after the announcement of the general election results. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Are coronavirus and the Durham dash blurring the bigger picture?

Dominic Cummings arriving back to his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Petition created in support of Emily Maitlis after being reprimanded for Dominic Cummings monologue

Emily Maitlis presents BBC's Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson refuses to reveal evidence which ‘proves’ false claims about Dominic Cummings

Labour MP Meg Hillier (L) calls on Boris Johnson to release evidence of Dominic Cummings' whereabouts during his trip to Durham; ParliamentLive.tv

Government says it didn’t notice coronavirus testing figures missing from daily briefings

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video.

Sturgeon confirms Scotland to hold public inquiry into government response to coronavirus

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

UK’s chief Brexit negotiator insists the PM - not Cummings - makes key decisions over talks

David Frost, the UK's chief Brexit negotiator, and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Vicar ‘disappointed’ as government rejects lockdown fine review proposed by Matt Hancock

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion as reports suggest three-quarters of Tory MPs refuse to defend senior aide

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Labour calls on Boris Johnson to ‘take responsibility’ over Dominic Cummings

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy (L) and Boris Johnson. Nandy called on the prime minister to 'take responsibility' over Dominic Cummings; RSA, PA Media

EU official says Dominic Cummings saga shows that Brexiteers ‘put themselves above the law they set others’

EU Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt (L) and former President of the European Council Donald Tusk; PA Archive/ DPA,PA Images

Mystery over why key scientists were dismissed from Boris Johnson’s press conference

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Police officer says public using Dominic Cummings as excuse to evade lockdown

Top political aide Dominic Cummings and LBC radio presenter Tom Swarbrick (R); Twitter, Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Tory backbencher accuses ministers of ‘disregarding’ the public with Dominic Cummings support

Senior Conservative MP William Wragg (L) and Dominic Cummings. Wragg labelled support for Cummings 'humiliating and degrading' on Twitter; Twitter Archant/Bolton J

How politicians talk about coronavirus in Germany, where war metaphors are avoided

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel, CDU, gives a statement and press conference after a meeting of the Corona cabinet. Photo: Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images

Opposition leaders to meet over Dominic Cummings revelations

Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings says he has 'no regrets' over breaking coronavirus lockdown rules when he travelled to County Durham in March. Photo: Yui Mok / PA

Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson have lost control of the fear factor

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media after making a statement at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Brexiteer and Cummings ally calls for his resignation accusing him of ‘double standards’

ConservativeHomes chief executive Mark Wallace (L) and Dominic Cummings; Youtube

Government hit by resignation over Dominic Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) alongside Douglas Ross, parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland, who has resigned from the Government over Dominic Cummings' alleged breach of lockdown rules. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

‘What planet are they on?’ Daily Mail attacks Boris Johnson’s defence of Dominic Cummings

Front pages of the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror both criticise Boris Johnson over his defence of Dominic Cummings. Photograph: TNE/Twitter

‘Boo for Boris’ suggests musician in protest of PM’s defence of Dominic Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire

Most Read

BBC presenter calls Dominic Cummings ‘such a dick’ on-air

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Nuala McKeever called Dominic Cummings 'such a dick' live on air. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Petition created in support of Emily Maitlis after being reprimanded for Dominic Cummings monologue

Emily Maitlis presents BBC's Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Scientific advisers say Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings have ‘trashed’ their lockdown work

Special Advisor to Britain's Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, uses his phone as he returns back to 10 Downing Street. (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Mystery over why key scientists were dismissed from Boris Johnson’s press conference

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Dominic Cummings’ rule-breaking rocks government as approval ratings drop 16 points in one day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.