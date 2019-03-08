Latest The New European

Corbyn asks where the media coverage is over Boris Johnson 'conflict of interest' story

PUBLISHED: 10:25 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 23 September 2019

Jeremy Corbyn has asked why more media outlets are not following up the Sunday Times story about a potential conflict of interest in Boris Johnson's friendship with Jennifer Arcuri, who received thousands in public money. Picture: TED

Jeremy Corbyn has asked why more media outlets are not following up the Sunday Times story about a potential conflict of interest in Boris Johnson's friendship with Jennifer Arcuri, who received thousands in public money. Picture: TED

TED

Jeremy Corbyn has criticised parts of the media for having "barely touched" news of allegations that Boris Johnson is embroiled in a potential conflict of interest.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A Sunday Times exclusive has raised questions around public money and business perks Johnson awarded American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri during his time as mayor of London.

The report claimed that Arcuri, a reportedly "close friend" of Johnson who received £126,000 in support, had not qualified for the cash and that Johnson and his team had intervened to overrule official decision-making.

Corbyn said: "There was something important in one of the Sunday papers today about an alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds by Boris Johnson before he became prime minister.

"But, do you know what? Lots of the media have barely touched it. Incredible, isn't it?

"This is about the man who is the prime minister of our country."

At time of publication, newspapers across the political spectrum are leading on the collapse of travel operator Thomas Cook.

Corbyn noted that foreign secretary Dominic Raab was asked nothing on BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

He said: "I was on the BBC's flagship news programme this morning and I was asked about a range of issues.

"That's fine. It's right. It's justified. It's how our democracy works.

"But I was followed by Boris Johnson's deputy, who was asked nothing about these allegations.

"This is how the establishment works. They close ranks. They put privilege first.

"Things have to change.

"Labour will put people first before privilege."

Corbyn's remarks came after the Sunday Times reported the potential conflicts that arose through Johnson's association with model-turned-technology entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri, who moved to London seven years ago.

The paper says Arcuri was given £126,000 of public money and was afforded privileged access to three foreign trade missions led by the then-mayor.

Earlier, Labour shadow minister Jon Trickett called on the prime minister to "give a full account of his actions".

READ: Boris Johnson called on to resign if he can't answer conflict of interest allegations

He added that "this cannot be swept under the carpet".

He said: "It is a matter of the integrity of the man now leading our country, who appears to believe he can get away with anything."

Downing Street has declined to comment.

Arcuri, now 34, was quoted by the Sunday Times as saying: "Any grants received by my companies and any trade mission I joined were purely in respect of my role as a legitimate businesswoman."

You may also want to watch:

She did not comment on the nature of her relationship with Johnson.

Marr said on Twitter that he welcomed advice on how to do his job.

Responding to a reference on social media that the BBC would "push back" against Corbyn's claims, Marr said: "Pushback?

"Well, I was genuinely pleased that, on what cannot have been an easy morning for him, JC turned up for a live interview.

"And of course I always welcome helpful advice on how to do my job."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Majority of Labour's 2017 voters want Jeremy Corbyn to stand down

Jeremy Corbyn appearing The Andrew Marr Show in Brighton. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire .

Corbyn asks where the media coverage is over Boris Johnson 'conflict of interest' story

Jeremy Corbyn has asked why more media outlets are not following up the Sunday Times story about a potential conflict of interest in Boris Johnson's friendship with Jennifer Arcuri, who received thousands in public money. Picture: TED

Dominic Raab: Conservatives 'have made good progress' in Brexit talks

Dominic Raab speaking on the Andrew Marr Show this morning. Picture: BBC

Boris Johnson called on to resign if he can't answer conflict of interest allegations

Entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri giving a TED Talk in 2016. Boris Johnson has been accused of failing to declare a conflict of interest in connection to public funds given to Arcuri, reportedly a personal friend. Picture: TED Talks

Corbyn keeps his head in the sand as his Brexit stance continues to be questioned

Jeremy Corbyn speaking to Andrew Marr. Picture: BBC

The catastrophic mistake that doomed David Cameron

David Cameron with his head in his hands. Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Juncker: The Brexiteers are forgetting the history of Ireland

Jean-Claude Juncker speaking with Sky's Sophy Ridge. Picture: Sky

Jean-Claude Juncker insists 'we can have a deal' over Brexit

Jean-Claude Juncker speaking with Sky's Sophy Ridge. Picture: Sky

Labour conference delegates determined to avoid Brexit 'fudge' and commit party to Remain

Labour members march for a People's Vote outside the party's conference in Liverpool. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Corbyn is looking at the wrong 'heartlands'

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

The Republicans are close to losing the suburbs, and Trump is worried

Dan McCready, Democrat candidate for North Carolina's 9th District. Photo: Getty Images

Brexiteer blames Lib Dems - not Leave voters or Tories - for the Brexit mess

A Question Time audience membe blames the Lib Dems, rather than Brexiteers or Tories, for the Brexit mess. Photograph: BBC.

Conservative party members suspended over Islamophobia accusations

The moment in June this year when Sajid Javid invited fellow Tory party leadership candidates to commit to an investigation into Islamophobia in their party. Picture: BBC

The New European Brexit quiz of the week

David Cameron with his head in his hands. Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Seek a Brexit extension or end up in court, Benn tells Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire.

Why the prorogation trial is a distraction - and what our focus should be

Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London where judges are due to consider legal challenges to Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

REVIEW: Play about Litvineko saga 'leaves a nasty taste'

Tom Brooke as Alexander Litvinenko and Peter Polycarpou as Boris Berezovsky in A Very Expensive Poison

The Tories attempts at pop culture references are rhetorical dad-dancing

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 16: THE INCREDIBLE HULK cast member Lou Ferrigno as the 'Hulk'. Episode 62:

Are the Government's Brexit ads a psychology trick on all of Britain?

A 'Get ready for Brexit' sign on display in public. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

How prorogation hearings have put Britain on trial

The Supreme Court in London where judges are hearing legal challenges to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

'I was fooled': Brexiteer tells James O'Brien he would now vote Remain

James O'Brien on LBC Radio. Photograph: Global.

Gary Lineker asked to decide between reversing Brexit or stopping Maradona's 'hand of God'

Gary Lineker burst out laughing when he was asked to choose between stopping Brexit or stopping Maradona's 'hand of God'. Picture: LBC

Saga apologises for holiday cruise 'exclusively for Brits'

The Duchess of Cornwall makes a speech next to the Saga Group's cruise ship the Spirit of Discovery. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

The real 100 best films of the 21st century

Moonlight, directed by Barry Jenkins (2016).

How the world's rulers have learned to exploit Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the Oval Office at the White House, March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Welcome to the new world of political fandom

ISLE OF WIGHT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 27: Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson takes a selfie with workers at the Wight Shipyard Company at Venture Quay during a visit to the Isle of Wight on June 27, 2019 on the Isle of Wight, United Kingdom. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the remaining candidates in contention for the Conservative Party Leadership and thus Prime Minister of the UK. Results will be announced on July 23rd 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: 'A crisis as big as any faces our country, but the PM sits idle'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an activity with school children as he visits the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender moored on the river Thames to mark London International Shipping Week. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Tony Blair says main parties should 'worry a lot' about the Lib Dem threat

Former prime minister Tony Blair has said that the two main parties should 'worry a lot' about the Lib Dems. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor.

MANDRAKE: Daily Mail fears over 'Victor Meldrew' show

A front page of the Daily Mail. Photograph: TNE.

ANDREW ADONIS: 'Remain disunity has been outdone by Tory civil war'

Boris Johnson (centre) in the House of Commons with Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA Wire.

JAMES BALL: Revocation policy shows Lib Dems can still have their cake and eat it

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (centre) is greeted by party members as she arrives for the Liberal Democrats autumn conference at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Polish ambassador urges UK Poles to return amid settlement scheme concern

Polish ambassador to the UK Arkady Rzegocki, pictured here in 2017, has urged Poles in the UK to consider returning. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

Government demands to know what schools are doing to prepare for Brexit

A 'Get ready for Brexit' sign on display in public. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

Boris Johnson confronted by angry parent over NHS 'being destroyed'

Boris Johnson was interrupted in his visit to a hospital by a parent angry at

UKIP leader boycotts his own party conference over low ticket sales

Dick Braine. Photograph: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images.

Join Bonnie Greer, Steve Anglesey, Richard Porritt and James Ball at The New European podcast live!

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live.

Brexit Party MEP calls Guy Verhofstadt 'the Darth Vader of Europe'

Guy Verhofstadt's reaction to being called

Supreme Court: Boris Johnson aimed to silence parliament, court hears

Lord Pannick has told Supreme Court judges that Boris Johnson's aim in proroguing parliament was to silence it. Picture: PA Video

Brexit has divided the country like never before, says David Dimbleby

David Dimbleby. Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA.

Most Read

Boris Johnson’s billionaire leadership backer urged prorogation before he became PM

Crispin Odey appears in the Tories At War documentary. Photograph: Channel 4

Documentary exposes not just how split the Tories are – but how duplicitous they are too

Andrew Bridgen appears in the Tories At War documentary. Photograph: Channel 4.

The catastrophic mistake that doomed David Cameron

David Cameron with his head in his hands. Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Government admits long delays to medicine in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Health and Social Care secretary Matt Hancock. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Boris Johnson called on to resign if he can’t answer conflict of interest allegations

Entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri giving a TED Talk in 2016. Boris Johnson has been accused of failing to declare a conflict of interest in connection to public funds given to Arcuri, reportedly a personal friend. Picture: TED Talks

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy