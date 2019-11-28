Latest The New European

STEVE RICHARDS: Corbyn's gamble gives Remain its best hope

PUBLISHED: 09:28 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 28 November 2019

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at the launch of the Labour Party race and faith manifesto at the Bernie Grant Arts Centre, north London. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at the launch of the Labour Party race and faith manifesto at the Bernie Grant Arts Centre, north London. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Labour leader's apparent equivocation over Brexit might be derided... but it might just be a masterstroke, argues STEVE RICHARDS

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech to crowds numbering in their thousands at a rally next to the Sage building on June 5, 2017 in Gateshead, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech to crowds numbering in their thousands at a rally next to the Sage building on June 5, 2017 in Gateshead, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

This is a noisy midwinter election. Labour has unveiled a blizzard of policies in its manifesto, so many proposals that they obscure the powerful argument that underpins them.

Labour's programme is based on an idea about the good that government can do. The idea is swept away by the avalanche of pledges.

Boris Johnson attempts the opposite approach, marching loudly towards his Promised Land without a detailed route map after the publication of the thinnest manifesto in modern times.

Adding to the familiar voices there is a cast of characters in this campaign that could form a modern Monty Python sketch, from Stormzy to the Chief Rabbi. Yet few voters listen attentively. Polls do not seem to be moving very much.

The one slogan that appears to resonate in some parts of the UK is the Tory message, 'Let's Get Brexit done', repeated by Johnson many times an hour on the campaign trail. Although there is an accessible simplicity to the slogan the words are deeply misleading.

If the Conservatives win an overall majority, Brexit will be far from done. Yet Jeremy Corbyn's alternative position, that he would remain neutral while delivering a referendum between Remain and a soft Brexit, is derided across the political spectrum: What weakness! What a lack of leadership! Corbyn is a Brexiteer! Corbyn's policy is incomprehensible!

The frustrations with Corbyn are understandable. The election being contested on the eve of the latest historic Brexit deadline, January 31, lacks big figures putting the case for Remain and highlighting the dangers of Johnson's deal.

There is the partial exception of Nicola Sturgeon who can frame an argument, even if her framing on Brexit is partly diluted by an understandable desire on her part to link the calamity with independence. Corbyn does not try to put the case for Remain and as a weak advocate has failed also to forensically demolish Johnson's Brexit deal. The failure leads without a moment's pause to an attack on his seemingly vacuous alternative.

The onslaughts are as shallow as the puny claims that Johnson would get Brexit done. However weak it might seem on the surface, Corbyn's proposition on Brexit is potentially transformative.

If Labour were to form an administration of some form after December 12 the dynamics of the Brexit debate would be unrecognisably different. Suddenly, after three years of a seemingly eternal nightmare, the UK would be in a different place, still burdened by many Brexit-related challenges but with some hope at last.

Before explaining the scale and nature of the transformation that Corbyn's 'neutrality' could bring about it is necessary to point out that what UK leaders say about Europe has different consequences to what they appear to be implying.

There are endless examples of words uttered pointing in one direction while leading to another. To take a case from recent history, before the 1997 election both the prime minister, John Major, and the Labour leader, Tony Blair, pledged to hold a referendum on whether the UK should join the single currency.

On the surface they were nobly advocating an act of direct democracy to decide a major constitutional and economic change. In reality both leaders were deciding with their referendum pledges that the UK would not be part of the single currency, at least in the first wave.

Neither of them would have been in a position to risk a make-or-break plebiscite so early after the 1997 election, given that the single currency was launched in 1999.

You may also want to watch:

Those that wanted to keep the option of membership open knew this, which is why Ken Clarke and Michael Heseltine agreed only with deep reluctance to support Major's referendum offer and Gordon Brown had doubts on Labour's side. This was before Brown became a convinced opponent of the UK joining the euro. Such are the multi-layered ambiguities in the UK when it comes to the EU, leaders' words rarely mean what they seem to mean.

Fast-forward to the current election where Corbyn's words appear to be pathetically, chunkily evasive, abdicating leadership as the Liberal Democrats put it. But step back and consider the 'dividing line' over Brexit in this election. If Johnson is re-elected on December 12 the eternal Tory dance over Brexit will start up again almost immediately. There will be a new civil war between 'an EU trade deal versus no-deal'.

Soon after 10pm on December 12, Steve Baker, Mark Francois and others from the ERG group will be out and about on live election programmes hailing Brexit and demanding that Johnson does not extend the trade talks beyond the end of next year. Instead they will demand the UK leaves with no deal if necessary. The trade talks would probably begin in March. By July, Johnson will have to decide whether or not to ask for an extension. He has promised not to do so. The familiar cliff's edge would be back with the same chorus of voices that have shaped Brexit over the last few years.

Trade is the cause of schisms in the Conservative party from the Corn Laws in the 1840s to seismic rows over protectionism and on to Europe now. Get ready for another internal battle.

Corbyn's so-called neutrality would lead to an entirely new framing of the Brexit debate. Most Labour figures would campaign for Remain. Some would back a Norway-style Brexit, one that would not be a UK-busting, economy-wrecking Brexit.

This option would take the form of the soft Brexit that many assumed would be the outcome when David Cameron, the inadvertent architect of this national emergency, left Number 10. Even Cameron worked on an assumption that the final outcome would be closer to Norway than what Theresa May and then Johnson went on to negotiate.

As the fate of three Tory prime ministers has been defined by Brexit perhaps it would be healthier for the UK for a prime minister for once to be above the fray. It could not be much worse. Oddly those who argue that Corbyn's judgement cannot be trusted on anything are now up in arms that he is not telling us all what to do if there is a referendum.

While it is true his position is not as subtle or smart as Harold Wilson's in the 1975 referendum, the two very different Labour leaders are not that far apart.

Wilson was neutral on the issue of continued membership during the two 1974 elections, which he won, but backed 'remain' after a 'renegotiation' in 1975. Wilson did not play a high profile role in the 1975 referendum and declared himself ready to implement the result whatever the outcome.

Corbyn's own personal views on Brexit I suspect are confused, though no one can know for sure except perhaps those who work closely with him. Given that his hero is the late Tony Benn, an opponent of UK membership, part of him probably feels deeply disturbed at the prospect of becoming a key navigator towards Remain.

Yet when Diane Abbott and John McDonnell have sought to persuade him that Brexit is project of the right, and in some cases the far-right, he gets the point. Before the 2016 referendum he had several conversations with the former Greek finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, in order to convince himself that there was a left-wing case for Remain.

At the same time he wants to retain the support of Labour-voting Brexiteers and Remain equivalents. Given all these calculations he might be genuinely neutral between a soft Brexit and Remain, while agreeing with other parties and senior Labour figures that Johnson's Brexit deal poses huge economic and constitutional risks. We can speculate about his inner thoughts on the issue but his motives do not matter. Outcomes are what matter. Corbyn offers a route to Remain through a referendum. Labour Remainers, Lib Dems and others were urging Corbyn to back a referendum.

For a long time he was reluctant to do so. But they have prevailed. There is a way through the nightmare. It will be tough. Indeed the prospect of a referendum should fill us all with horror but it is a lot less horrific than a hard Brexit. That is the fundamental choice at the election.

Future historians will struggle to make sense of much that shapes the fragile, angry UK. What would bewilder them most would be for Remain voters to facilitate a hard Brexit by not voting tactically in a way that leads towards a different route. The election is the last chance to avoid the cliff's edge and with it an outbreak of euphoric English nationalism. At one minute past ten on December 12 the UK will be heading towards a hard Brexit and years of turmoil over a future EU trade deal or a less treacherous route that includes the possibility of staying in.

Corbyn's apparent abdication of leadership has the potential to become an act of historic significance. To revive another of Harold Wilson's favourite phrases, at least he "keeps options open". If Remainers fail to vote tactically the historic act will take a very different form.

- Steve Richards' latest book is The Prime Ministers-Reflections on Leadership from Wilson to May

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

STEVE RICHARDS: Corbyn's gamble gives Remain its best hope

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at the launch of the Labour Party race and faith manifesto at the Bernie Grant Arts Centre, north London. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Nigel Farage 'concerned' about 'extreme cult' in Labour

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage meets locals in Barnsley. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Leave-voting union leader says Tory Brexit puts UK in Trump's hands

Ken Capstick talking to Jon Trickett. Picture: Jon Trickett

Newspaper says it will stop printing Lib Dem stories if it does not pull leaflet

The Basingstoke Gazette have criticised the Lib Dems for this leaflet called the Mid Hampshire Gazette. Photograph: Newsquest.

Boris Johnson apologises for 'hurt and offence' caused by Islamophobia in Tory party

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Goonhilly Earth Station, near Helston in Cornwall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Scotland will pay 'heavy price' for Tories' Brexit obsession, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP general election manifesto launch. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Record-breaking numbers apply to register to vote ahead of deadline

A dog at the polling station during a UK election. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Former Tory speechwriter says he cannot support 'racist, Islamophobic' Boris Johnson

Ex-Conservative speechwriter Ian Birrell told James Brokenshire he “could not back Boris Johnson” because he has “played with Islamophobic tropes” and “expressed racist language” in his writing. Photos: BBC

Ex-EU ambassador warns the worst is yet to come for Boris Johnson's Brexit

Former UK permanent representative to the EU Sir Ivan Rogers, shown here in 2017, says that the worst is yet to come for Boris Johnson's Brexit. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

Stalin's daughter: The story behind a stunning defection

(Original Caption) Say Cheese. New York: Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of the late Russian dictator, Josef Stalin, smiles for photographers at her press conference here April 26.

Sydney and the Old Girl stage review

Miriam Margolyes and Mark Hadfield in Sydney & the Old Girl. Photo: Pete Le May

Brexit Party drops out of TV leaders' debate claiming broadcaster is unfair

Nigel Farages party claimed they stepped back out of concern that the broadcaster will not conduct the debate in a fair and objective way. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Brexit Party MEP makes himself laughing stock in EU parliament challenge

Robert Rowland attempted to challenge Molly Scott-Cato in EU parliament, to his immediate regret. Picture: EU Parliament

Bulldozer brought to Boris Johnson's constituency for PM to fulfil his Heathrow vow

Boris Johnson has been given the chance to make good on his word and lay in front of a bulldozer in opposition to the Heathrow expansion in his constituency. Photo: Twitter

Whither 'woke': What does the future hold for word that became a weapon?

TOPSHOT - Demonstrators from the Black Lives Matter movement march through central London on July 10, 2016, during a demonstration against the killing of black men by police in the US. Police arrested scores of people in demonstrations overnight Saturday to Sunday in several US cities, as racial tensions simmer over the killing of black men by police. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

'We probably didn't need to go full-on revoke': Lib Dem source

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

YouGov polls show Labour 'resisting Tory challenge' in Wales

Labour activists and voters have been encouraged by new polling which shows Labour taking a six-point lead over the Conservative Party in Wales. Welsh Labour Leader Mark Drakeford AM. Photo: Ben Birchall / PM

Led By Donkeys reveal brilliant campaign reminder about Jacob Rees-Mogg 'while he hides'

Led by Donkeys campaigners have unveiled a brilliant new campaign to remind the public of Jacob Rees-Mogg, while the Tory MP hides from the public eye. Photo: Twitter

'It was advisory' - Andy Murray points out EU referendum wasn't binding

The Scottish tennis legend Andy Murray has said that the Brexit referendum shouldn’t be binding and added he expects a second vote on Scottish independence. Photos: PA

Child poverty would reach record highs under Tory government, says think tank

Child poverty could soar to 34% under a Tory government, a think tank has predicted. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images

Lib Dems 'scale back' ambitions to focus on unseating Tories in marginal seats

Liberal Democrat candidate Chuka Umunna out canvassing whilst on the General Election campaign trail in Watford. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday November 25, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Former deputy PM slams leave lies as he says Brexit will permanently ruin the UK

Lord Heseltine has lambasted Brexit yet again calling for a second referendum with the former depuity PM saying he cannot support people who are going to make the country “poorer and less influential”. Photos: ITV

'It will destabilise Northern Ireland' - Chief DUP whip slams Johnson's Brexit deal

The chief DUP whip has pulled apart Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, stating that there isn’t a single party in Northen Ireland that supports the deal. Photo: Liam McBurney / PA

The plot hatched in Connecticut to dethrone Donald Trump

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump leaves after a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House October 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited over 200 Hispanic business, community, and faith leaders, and guests from across the country to join in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Stormzy and Akala among ten musicians who sign letter endorsing Jeremy Corbyn

Stormzy and Akala among ten musicians who sign letter endorsing Jeremy Corbyn. Photos: PA

Watch what happened when anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray confronted Dominic Cummings... again!

Steve Bray confronted Dominic Cummings in London... again. Photo: Twitter

Boris Johnson's Brexit day would be a dark day for women

Campaigners fighting for a People's Vote. Photograph: Mary Honeyball/Twitter.

Matt Hancock video tweet is dubbed with Hannibal Lecter and it's hilarious

Matt Hancock's friendly face gets a lot more ominous when he's dubbed with Hannibal Lecter dialogue, one Twitter user has proved. Picture: Matt Hancock

Coldplay's Chris Martin says he will vote for the Lib Dems

'They were all yellow': Chris Martin has said that he will “probably” vote for Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats in the general election. Photo: dominic Lipinski / PA

Green Party supporters backing Labour or Lib Dem candidates could stop Boris Johnson win, claims Gina Miller

The business owner and activist who took the government to court over its authority to implement Brexit without parliamentary approval has warned talk of a Tory landslide is premature. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA

Surge in last-minute applications to register to vote ahead of Tuesday's deadline

Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Jo Siwnson, and Boris Johnson on a Question Time leaders special. Photograph: BBC.

Brexit Party candidate called for Muslims to lose UK citizenship

Social media posts by a candidate for the Brexit Party have been revealed by an anti-hate group who say the candidate has been stoking hostility to immigrants. Photo: Archant

Tory incumbent 'can't personally do anything about' child poverty in his seat

Conservative Gordon Henderson, who is contesting a seat he has held for nine years, said he

Former Conservative MP tells Dominic Raab's constituents to vote Lib Dem

Dominic Raab has been criticised by the last Conservative MP to hold his seat, who said Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal “is a really damaging threat which must not go unchallenged”. Pictured, Dominic Raab and Andy McDonald. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Councillor offers 'free fish and chips' for Brexit Party win

A town councillor has offered free fish and chips if the Brexit Party win seats. Picture: Getty Images

Tory hopeful caught 'blatantly' staging door-knock interview with friend in fake news scandal

A Conservative candidate has been caught on video setting up a fake interview with a friend who was made to appear as a genuine constituent. Photos: Mail Plus

Brexit Party candidate claims 'no-one would lose sleep if we disappear'

Harry Boparai previously appeared on television questioning David Cameron during the EU referendum campaign. Photograph: ITV.

Watch Boris Johnson's shambolic reply when quizzed on Tories' 'factcheck' Twitter

Boris Johnson gave a shambolic reply when he was asked about the Conservative party being trusted after its press office rebranded its Twitter account to resemble an independent fact-checking service.

'Don't trust people who do that' - Web inventor slams Tories for misinformation campaign

The inventor of the World Wide Web, sir Tim Berners-Lee has criticised the Conservative party for spreading misinformation during the general election campaign. Photo: PA

Polling expert warns Remainers must unite behind Jeremy Corbyn to stop Boris Johnson

Polling expert John Curtice said pro-Remain voters must support Jeremy Corbyn in order to stop Boris Johnson's lead in the polls. Photos: PA

Most Read

Brexit Party MEP makes himself laughing stock in EU parliament challenge

Robert Rowland attempted to challenge Molly Scott-Cato in EU parliament, to his immediate regret. Picture: EU Parliament

BBC ‘unable to fix a date’ with Boris Johnson for Andrew Neil interview

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

Nicky Morgan laughed at as presenters slam 50,000 more nurses Tory manifesto ‘deceit’

Nicky Morgan was grilled over her government's claim to provide the NHS with 50,000 more nurses after it emerged the figure includes19,000 nurses already employed. Photo: ITV

Led By Donkeys reveal brilliant campaign reminder about Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘while he hides’

Led by Donkeys campaigners have unveiled a brilliant new campaign to remind the public of Jacob Rees-Mogg, while the Tory MP hides from the public eye. Photo: Twitter

Police force campaigner to remove ‘bollocks to Brexit’ sticker from car

The police officer initially wanted them to remove the 'bollocks to Brexit' stickers while pulled over on the hard shoulder of the M25, claims Peter Cook. Picture: Peter Cook

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.