Opinion

Coronavirus briefings without Boris Johnson improved significantly

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty (left) alongside prime minister Boris Johnson during a press conference. They are both now in self-isolation. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

One reader thinks the daily press briefings from the government has improved without Boris Johnson.

I’m finding the 5pm Covid-19 briefings without Boris Johnson more factual, succinct and more credible. I think experts give more guidance than politicians. This may be our darkest hour but Boris is most certainly not Churchillian

Tony Howarth

London SW3

You could take the view that this government is doing a decent job in the circumstances – or you could think it’s too little, too late with lots of promises and reassurances but very little action.

My issue with anything this government announces, be it through the mouth of the PM or a minister, is this: we have suffered at the hands of a Conservative-led government for 10 years; we have been fed lie after lie by its leader and some of his senior ministers; we have seen empty promises unfulfilled and grandiose schemes quietly abandoned; we are still waiting for the National Security Committee to finally publish its report.

So why should we believe anything that Johnson says, or indeed those who stand alongside him?

Phil Green

In January the UK spent most of the time planning Brexit Day celebrations, In February we had the issue of a Brexit 50p coin and a blue passport and in March our Brexit negotiators set off fortified by a breakfast of bacon and eggs and carrying the British flag. What were they doing at all those COBRA meetings? Discussing what they had eaten that morning and making sure the Union Jack was the right way up?

Kathy Erasmus

London

I’d list all the countries that have handled this crisis better than Boris Johnson and his cabinet of the mediocre but I know you don’t like to print long letters...

Amanda Baker

Edinburgh

