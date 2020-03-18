Latest The New European
Opinion

Why are there so few coronavirus cases in Russia and Africa?

PUBLISHED: 13:06 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 18 March 2020

A woman wearing a medical mask with her child shops in a food mall in Chechen province capital Grozny, Russia. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev)

A woman wearing a medical mask with her child shops in a food mall in Chechen province capital Grozny, Russia. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev)

While a number of countries have reported rapidly increasing cases of coronavirus, there are some reported very few to no cases. JEREMY ROSSMAN tries to explain why.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in Wuhan, China in December 2019, we have seen the virus spread to over 160 countries. Several countries have experienced large outbreaks, including China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Spain and France, with the US and UK seeing rapidly increasing numbers. But most countries in the world have reported very few to no cases of COVID-19.

While it is likely that the virus has not yet reached and started localised transmission in every country, many of these countries have strong travel, migration or trade relationships with China. This raises the question: are these low case numbers due to the virus not reaching or establishing infections, is it due to effective border control, or does it reflect a lack of screening and reporting?

The spread of an infectious disease from its country of origin is a complicated process involving many factors, but at its core, it is related to the movement of people. There are several parameters that can be used to coarsely estimate movement: travel (inbound and outbound), migration, trade and proximity. Looking at the number of COVID-19 cases in the context of the ranked order of flow of people and goods between China other countries, we see the following (as of March 15):

While this is a vastly simplified analysis of population movement, it is striking that there are only 63 cases reported in all of Russia. Given that Russia has very strong travel, emigration, immigration and trade relationships with China, its very low case numbers raise questions, especially as other countries with comparably close relationships (Japan, South Korea and the US) are experiencing significant local transmission.

Also, it is interesting that in the 15 countries that share land or sea borders with China (shown in bold), only 310 cases have been reported. Only India has reported more than 100 cases (108) and ten countries have reported between zero and five cases. Given that many of these countries have significant trade and travel relationships with China the low level of cases is surprising.

Cases of coronavirus using sources from UN, World Bank, Statista, WTO and Worldometers.info. Image: Jeremy Rossman,Cases of coronavirus using sources from UN, World Bank, Statista, WTO and Worldometers.info. Image: Jeremy Rossman,

Few cases throughout Africa

Aside from Russia, there are other regions of the world that have not reported any (or many) cases of COVID-19. Of particular note is that in Africa only Egypt has reported over 100 cases (126) with most countries reporting between zero to five cases.

For the 54 countries in Africa, there have only been 253 cases out of the 167,519 cases worldwide. There are several possible reasons for the low number of cases in many of these countries.

We are still in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is not surprising that some countries have not had any cases and are not yet experiencing local transmission of the virus. But understanding the reason why these sometimes well-connected countries have few reported cases is important for the global effort to contain the spread of the pandemic. There is a range of explanations for low case numbers, including weak travel connections, effective border screening and travel restrictions, local climate effects, a lack of screening or a lack of reporting.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

When considering travel, many countries in question have very low levels of travel exchange with China. This is amplified by the travel restrictions implemented by China during the early stages of their outbreak that may have delayed the arrival of COVID-19 to many countries throughout Africa. In this scenario, case numbers will probably increase significantly over the coming two weeks due to the extensive ongoing transmission in many European countries with robust travel links to Africa.

Some countries with very good travel, migration and trade links with China still have comparable low case numbers (both Japan and Singapore have fewer than 1,000 cases). For these countries, there has been early and extensive border screening, control and surveillance, which has probably held the localised transmission in check. If these measures hold, these countries will probably see only slow increases in case numbers over the coming weeks.

It is interesting to see that most of the global cases are found north of the tropic of cancer. At present, there are only 2,025 cases south of the tropic of cancer. Case numbers in countries residing in the tropics or current southern hemisphere winter make up just 1.29% of the global cases. This could reflect global travel and trade relationships with China or could reflect impacts of climate on COVID-19 transmission.

It is also possible that the broad range of tropical infectious diseases has masked the identification of COVID-19 cases that often present with mild, non-specific symptoms.

If travel connections with China have been the limiting factor then cases are likely to rise over the next two weeks, as discussed above for Africa. If climate is affecting virus transmission then cases might remain low until cooler weather in the southern hemisphere, and if other diseases are masking COVID-19 cases, then the reported cases will probably remain low in these countries, though the actual cases would increase.

Finally, the low levels of reported cases in many countries may be due to a lack of testing or a lack of reporting. Many countries are actively pursuing policies in which only those with serious illness and a travel history to an area with strong local transmission will be tested, including the UK. This will lead to a dramatic under-reporting of case numbers and can jeopardise the ability to contain the pandemic, as the WHO has stated: “You can’t fight a virus if you don’t know where it is. Find, isolate, test and treat every case, to break the chains of transmission.”

Other countries may simply not have the infrastructure and resources to afford large-scale testing, limiting their ability to control the disease within the country and potentially creating hot spots where the virus can continually spread from. It is also possible that some countries are not reporting any or many of their cases to preserve their reputation or to prevent economic hardships that may be associated with containment measures, such as travel restrictions.

Dangerous game

It is of particular concern that with the close relationships to China and extensive national resources, Russia has only reported 63 cases. While it is possible that this low number reflects their active border control and screening there is a concern that this reflects either a lack of screening or a lack of reporting. Combined with the recent evidence that Russia has been behind several recent COVID-19 disinformation campaigns, this raises the concern that Russia may be playing a dangerous game with global health. Hopefully this is simply a case of good border control or low rates of testing, but time will tell.

This is a dynamically unfolding pandemic that will require the concerted efforts of counties around the world to control. As the WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says: “we’re all in this together”.

• Jeremy Rossman is an honorary senior lecturer in Virology and President of Research-Aid Networks at the University of Kent. This conversation first appeared at theconversation.com

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

WILL SELF: The book to help you deal with the coronavirus pandemic

People pass graffiti reminding people to wash their hands on the window of a bar in Dublin's city centre, on the first day of a series of sweeping virus delay measures in Ireland. Photograph Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

‘From every angle’: Brexit and its multi-faceted threat to Romani community

Campaigners march on Westminster in support of the Romani community. Photograph: The Traveller Movement/Facebook.

Government denies ‘herd immunity’ is policy for tackling coronavirus

Health secretary Matt Hancock on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

Schooled in spying: Inside the life of Vladimir Putin

Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2004. (Photo by: Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Tamara de Lempicka

Tamara de Lempicka at her easel in 1940. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches public information campaign over coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

New #viralkindness postcard launched to help people self-isolating

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

F1: The race that sent motorsport back to the future

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Altered reality: The artwork of Jan van Eyck

Jan van Eyck's lifelike painting of a statue of St John the Baptist in St Bavo's Cathedral, Ghent. Picture: Lukasweb.be-Art

Crime and creativity – Tijuana, a city on the edge

Carlos Santana performs on July 12, 1996, at the North Sea Jazz Festival in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

MICHAEL WHITE: Can Boris Johnson rise to the challenge of the coronavirus?

Boris Johnson visits flood victims. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Keir Starmer - The man to run Labour’s faction factory?

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer must unite the party if he succeeds Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Mark Francois says he’s not going away as he becomes chair of ERG

Mark Francois is interviewed by host Christopher Hope at the event organiser by the Daily Telegraph. Photograph: Contributed.

STAGE REVIEW: The Prince of Egypt

Luke Brady as Moses in The Prince of Egypt. Picture: Matt Crockett

Michael Heseltine - The lion of Remain still has his claws out

Lord Michael Heseltine speaks at a 'Vote for a Final Say' rally about Brexit in December. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A city under siege from coronavirus: My life in locked-down Italy

Turin's Piazza Vittorio before the latest lockdown was announced. Picture: Georgia Flynn

Johnson and Trump are ineffectual in dealing with coronavirus

Masked people walk in front of a TV screen showing a live broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The American history that explains the move in support towards Joe Biden

The funeral service for Cynthia Dianne Wesley, one of the African-American girls killed in the racist bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963. Picture: Getty Images

The lowest points of the Brexit journey so far

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The sovereignism virus sweeping Europe

A London taxi driver waves a Union Jack flag in Westminster after the Brexit vote. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Why empty shelves are our bog-standard response to panic

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images).

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

With allies standing down and dissent growing, is Nicola Sturgeon sinking?

Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Britain must become better prepared for a crisis

Fans wear face masks during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Birmingham City at The King Power Stadium. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

POLL: Is it time to walk out on the Commonwealth?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 in London on March 9. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Business investment down 20% since Brexit referendum compared to OBR projections

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

How the Spanish flu is a reminder of mankind’s vulnerability

The 39th Regiment, wearing masks to protect soldiers from the flu virus, marches through the streets of Seattle in December 1918 Photo: ©Atlas Archive / The Image Works.

Government finally admits next round of Brexit talks could be shelved over coronavirus

Michael Gove appears before a House of Commons select committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

European parliament president self-isolating following Italian coronavirus orders

President of the European parliament, David Sassoli, speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Spare us the lectures on leadership, Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

The aviation pioneer with the balloon sized ego

An oil painting made c 1840 by E W Cocks depicts Jean-Pierre Blanchard's balloon arriving at Calais Harbour in 1785. Photo by SSPL/Getty Images

From Bowie to Joy Division: Warsaw’s place in music history

Brodka has made the transition from Polish Pop Idol winner to respected electro-pop artist. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

STAGE REVIEW: Pass Over

Moses (Paapa Essiedu) and Kitch (Gershwyn Eustache Jr) in Pass Over at Kiln Theatre in London. Picture: Marc Brenner

Does any language actually make sense?

A model with the Buick Wildcat II concept car designed by Harley Earl, Detroit, Michigan, 1954. Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Behind the scenes of The Deer Hunter

American actor Robert de Niro on the set of The Deer Hunter, written and directed by Michael Cimino. Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Brexit has made town twinning a battleground – but it’s always been political

Witney is twinned with Unterhaching, Germany and Le Touquet, France. Photograph: Y.m.oxon/Wikimedia.

Boris Johnson faces first Tory rebellion over Huawei decision

David Davis listens in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: PA.

Associate EU citizenship would keep United Kingdom together

Torn apart? Obituaries for the United Kingdom are already being written. Illustration: Chris Barker/The New European.

The Tories will blame coronavirus for all the ills of Brexit

A woman at Green Park station on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Most Read

Boris Johnson declares ‘war’ on coronavirus by announcing ‘top team’

Boris Johnson's team to tackle the coronavirus - Dominic Raab, Michael Gove, Matt Hancock and Rishi Sunak. (Photographs: PA/TNE)

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Tory MP tells constituent to ‘get a life’ after asking if she could live on £94 a week

Tory MP Pauline Latham. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Homemade hand sanitiser recipes that could help protect against coronavirus

Woman hands using wash hand sanitiser gel dispenser. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Government would be making ‘colossal’ mistake if pubs close, claims Wetherspoon boss

Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London with Tim Martin, chair of JD Wetherspoon. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/PA Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.