Latest The New European

Coronavirus is the world’s war... this is how we tackle it together

PUBLISHED: 10:23 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 02 April 2020

IDLIB, SYRIA - MARCH 24: Members of the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets) disinfect buildings and tents where families live collectively as a preventive measure against coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Idlib, Syria on March 24, 2020. (Photo by Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

IDLIB, SYRIA - MARCH 24: Members of the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets) disinfect buildings and tents where families live collectively as a preventive measure against coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Idlib, Syria on March 24, 2020. (Photo by Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

2020 Anadolu Agency

Lyse Doucet, the BBC’s chief international correspondent, reports on the global nature of the coronavirus pandemic, and the international response needed to tackle it

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Now we know. Now we all know what it’s like to live in a war zone. At the least, we know what it’s like to live in this one.

Our new lexicon speaks of this war. Our brave nurses, doctors, all caregivers are all on the “frontline” in the fight against Covid-19. PPE, the personal protective clothing now urgently needed in hospitals, takes the same name as body armour long worn by soldiers, journalists, aid workers and others in dangerous places. When loved ones go out the door, only to shop or to run, we urge them – “be safe”.

Now there is a terrifying enemy who lurks, in our very midst. Even worse, it’s invisible. We worry that it has left its deadly mark on supermarket shelves we touch, door handles we grab, railings we brush past. Is it hiding in the groceries which come to our door?

And, in a jarring turn, so many in so many places now speak this same language. I read Twitter posts from Afghan officials in Kabul on the need to “flatten the curve”. A friend in the Middle East, forever in fear of a military conflagration, now sends a message to me in London asking “scary isn’t it?”

We heard, long ago, how a butterfly flapping its wings deep in the Amazon rainforest of Brazil could spark a storm in Texas. Now, in our time, a bat flicks its wings in a wet market in Wuhan and it touches us all – from relatively wealthy industrialised nations to countries long mired in wars without end, and deadly disasters which run deep.

“We are in the same boat, all facing a tremendous storm,” warns Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council. “It has to be all hands on deck because if one corner of the boat sinks, we are all affected.”

But this is also a time, beyond compare, of every man and woman for him or herself. Even governments across Europe are scrambling to urgently purchase or produce, in the tens of thousands, more ventilators to keep people breathing.

Erecting makeshift field hospitals at speed has long been the stock in trade of emergency workers in distant disasters. Now shiny new field hospitals are rising from parking lots and sports centres across Western cities and far beyond.

“We will do our best with what we have,” vows a stoic Health Ministry spokesman in Kabul who announced this week they had 10,400 beds across Afghanistan for all patients but expected that 700,000 people may need to be hospitalised, including 200,000 needing intensive care. “We wouldn’t get enough beds even in 10 years,” he admits, calling it a worst case scenario. Many Afghans fear far worse than that.

A common enemy which stops at no borders finds its weakest opponents on bloody battlefields, in squalid refugee camps, in crowded slums where there’s no distance to keep, where not enough clean water flows from taps, where hospitals have been bombed into oblivion.

Seventy million people said to be displaced by conflicts and hardship will soon confront another evil with the scantest of protection, not even the luxury of sanitisers or soap.

There’s a growing chorus of alarm fighting to be heard as this vicious virus wreaks havoc everywhere from New York to New Zealand.

“There is a double crisis,” says David Miliband, Britain’s former foreign secretary who is now president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee. “It is a crisis of national health systems in advanced industrialised countries and a crisis of international cooperation.”

“The chance to take preventative measures for the world’s most vulnerable is largely being missed,” he tells me in a message from his own shelter-in-place in the United States. “But it is still do-able.”

The world’s leading aid agencies are warning: ignore the weakest at your peril.

“It will come back to haunt us,” explains Egeland in a telephone conversation from his home in Oslo. “Our conscience will be stained but our own self-interest will also be undermined.”

You may also want to watch:

In a war with an anxious refrain – “when will this end?” – we’re being forewarned that this crisis will rear its ugly head again, in a second, or even third wave, if left to fester in the world’s most vulnerable nations.

Countries like Yemen, already battling the oldest of infectious diseases like cholera, diphtheria, and dengue, now braces itself for the onslaught of this new contagion with half of its hospitals and clinics lying in ruin. Countries like the impoverished Central African Republic, a nation of five million people, is said to have only three ventilators.

The last time when much of the world spoke the same language was precipitated by the September 11 attacks in 2001. Western leaders spoke of standing “shoulder to shoulder” with Afghans “for the long run”. Governments change tack, patience runs thin, other crises erupt. Afghanistan and Iraq remind everyone large scale humanitarian interventions (these after military invasions) are hard to get right, that costly mistakes are repeatedly made, on all sides. Lessons have, hopefully, been learned.

And Syria’s merciless war reminded the world that borders can’t contain catastrophes: millions of desperate Syrians seized any chance of a safer, saner life elsewhere; extremist groups found ways to terrorise wherever they live, including everyone’s cities.

Afghanistan is still a place where the enemy is visible and audible: war planes still screech across the skies; Taliban and now Islamic State suicide attackers still strike without warning. Afghan friends have often told me, without a trace of pathos, that when they leave home in the morning they’re not sure they’ll be back at the end of the day.

“The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war,” declared UN secretary general Antonio Guterres last week as he implored warring parties around the world to lay down their arms in support of a bigger battle against the common enemy of Covid-19.

Good can come out of bad. Warring sides in Yemen issued encouraging statements which were, however, soon eclipsed by audacious missile attacks and blistering aerial bombardments. In Colombia, the left wing National Liberation Army, the ELM, declared a unilateral ceasefire as an “humanitarian gesture”. In Afghanistan, the Taliban carried out some 300 strikes last week, while vowing to work with aid workers to fight this God-given virus rather than attack them as in the past.

The world’s top table, the UN Security Council, hasn’t met yet to forge a collective response to this corona crisis, even to sound the same big bell of alarm. Even if they did, via a state-of the-art app, great powers may get bogged down in age-old accusations of who’s to blame for this calamity.

“In my view, while the ‘world is on pause,’ there has never been a better time to consult, coordinate and cooperate,” Canada’s minister of foreign affairs François-Philippe Champagne texts me while, like many other foreign ministers, he focuses on “managing the biggest repatriation of citizens in peace time in Canada’s history”.

“We must also keep an eye on the strategic imperative of the post-Covid-19 world and the functioning of Western institutions which for 75 years ensured peace, stability, and prosperity to the world,” he insists. In a world where there are many who say “my country first,” not all would agree.

If they don’t, we may all be last.

Last week, a two billion US dollar UN appeal to stop Covid-19 from “circling back around the globe” was also launched. At the time of writing, it had received about 364 million dollars in donations from Japan, Kuwait, Germany, the European Commission and the UN’s own Central Emergency Response Fund.

This war of our time has been shot through with many fears. First, there was fear of fear itself: don’t exaggerate; don’t make the panic worse than the pandemic. Now there’s worry this cure of a crushing lockdown throwing people out of work may be worse than this most deadly of diseases. We fear too the aching heartbreak of triage in a desperate survival of the fittest. And now there’s this warning that, even if we ‘flatten the curve’, a failure to flatten the vast gap between countries’ medical might may shatter any impending relief and joy.

When cafes and companies open, when people whose money has long run out finally get back to work, when we finally savour that delicious moment of going out again with dear family and friends – we may be sent back into our homes when the curse of corona strikes again.

On Thought for the Day, on the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme, writer and theologian Martin Wroe noted that one of the most recurring phrases in our new lexicon is “when this is all over”.

But he cautioned that after this “global near-death experience” we should not want to go back to normal when this is all over “because normal was already not working for most people most of the time”. Not working for many in our own society; not working for many far beyond.

In many conflicts of our time, “when will it all end?” has been a lament with no reply, year in year out. Now we’re all staring into the same abyss, unable to answer this question.

Lyse Doucet is the BBC’s chief international correspondent and a presenter for BBC World News and World Service

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

The EU’s underlying health conditions have been exposed by the virus

Belgium, Brussells. Photo: Walter Bibikow / Getty Images

Coronavirus: If Europe fails, who will succeed?

Two migrants from Sri Lanka with protective masks pass by a graffiti against European Union on the building of the Athens university during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 on March 27. Photo: Getty Images

20 reasons to look on the bright side of this crisis

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station in London that thanks the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire.

Coronavirus is the world’s war... this is how we tackle it together

IDLIB, SYRIA - MARCH 24: Members of the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets) disinfect buildings and tents where families live collectively as a preventive measure against coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Idlib, Syria on March 24, 2020. (Photo by Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ANDREW ADONIS: Global cooperation is the real herd ‘immunity’

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in Canary Wharf, London during rush hour, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Victoria Jones / PA

Newsreader left baffled by government announcement of just 30 ventilators for NHS

Jane Hill, a BBC newsreader, announces the number of ventilators for the NHS to tackle coronavirus. Photograph: BBC.

ANDREW ADONIS: Why we must prepare now for life after lockdown

A cyclist passes street art in Stokes Croft, Bristol, as the UK enters the second week of lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Reader survey: How well do you think Boris Johnson has dealt with coronavirus?

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Coronavirus panic buying is a sign of what could happen after no-deal Brexit

Supermarket shelves stripped bare amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

What will the world be like after coronavirus? Four possible futures

Motivational posters for NHS workers are a sign of a more passionate response to the coronavirus outbreak Photograph: Andy Leek/PA Wire .

Government doing everything it can to follow its own coronavirus rules, insists Gove

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairing the morning Covid-19 Meeting in 10 Downing Street from No 11 Downing Street, after self isolating after testing positive for the Coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire.

Stage review: On Blueberry Hill

Niall Buggy and David Ganly in 'On Blueberry Hill' at Trafalgar Studios, London. Picture: Marc Brenner

A city in music: Rome - singing for a country’s soul

Italians join the flash mob call to perform

The art of advertising

A 1920s advert for Craven A cigarettes. Picture: Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford

The story behind ‘the greatest scoop in the world’

Men of the First Battalion Scots Guards marching over the Hohenzollern Bridge during the British occupation of Germany after the First World War. Picture: Getty Images

The shadow hanging over China’s coronavirus recovery

A Chinese tourist visits the reopened Great Wall on Marc 24. It had been closed from January 25 following the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images

Pack leader: The lowdown on the Liberal Democrats’ low-key boss

Mark Pack is co-leader of the Liberal Democrats following Jo Swinson's departure from parliament. Picture: markpack.org.uk

Why Boris Johnson must now channel his inner Churchill

Leighton Andrews believes Boris Johson must channel his inner Winston Churchill during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

How the logic of shopping local made a crisis comeback

Supermarket shelves stripped bare amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock watches Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus and the challenges of home-schooling

A closure notice outside a school in Hackney, London, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

LAYLA MORAN: Government’s u-turn over EU ventilator scheme should be welcomed

Health Secretary Matt Hancock (right) and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty arrive at the Cabinet Office, Whitehall, London, for a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Coronavirus: Italy’s united front against a common foe

Nabil Zouhir, who is locked down in Florence due to coronavirus, says small moments are holding neighbourhoods together across Italy. Pictured is a view of Tivoli, near Rome. Picture: PA

Paris: A city silenced by COVID-19

A man rides his bicycle past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, with the city in lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Johnson must be less Trump and more Cuomo amid coronavirus crisis

Prime minister Boris Johnson alongside chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance (right) and chancellor Rishi Sunak during a daily news conference amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: There is no turning back for Britain after the coronavirus

A train approaches Victoria Station in London during the week the government suspended rail franchise agreements to avoid rail companies collapsing due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Getty Images

Government criticised for not participating in EU scheme to boost number of ventilators

Prime minister Boris Johnson takes questions about the continuing coronavirus pandemic from journalists over a videolink. Photograph: 10 Downing Street / Crown copyright / Andrew Parsons / PA Wire.

MICHAEL WHITE: We’re gonna need a bigger bloke

Prime minister Boris Johnson gives a daily COVID-19 press briefing at Downing Street. PIcture: Getty Images

Downing Street denies ordering 10,000 ventilators off Dyson

Billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Chancellor says it will take time for government to provide right support for self-employed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

20 things Boris Johnson needs to do at his next coronavirus update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Why the UK needs a basic income for all workers

A demonstrator protests about the level of financial support for freelance and self employed workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Could the world have prepared better for a pandemic?

A deserted High Street in Leicester, the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Britain should look to France to see real leadership

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

‘More people will die’ from coronavirus if Londoners don’t stay at home, says Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday March 22. Picture: Cash Boyle

The life and death of Johan Cruyff

Dutch midfielder Johann Cruyff dribbles past Argentinian goalkeeper Daniel Carnevali on his way to scoring a goal. Photo: STF/AFP via Getty Images)

How the coronavirus pandemic has changed our perspective forever

A person wearing a face mask in front of an underground sign in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Blithe Spirit: Stage Review

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit. Credit: Nobby Clark.

The seaside saga as sun sets on an era

Photograph of tourists at the West Pier at Brighton on the eve of the August Bank Holiday. Dated 20th Century. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Tracking the ‘original source’ of coronavirus should be top priority for scientists worldwide

A police officer stands guard outside of Huanan Seafood Wholesale market where the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan. Photograph: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Most Read

Newsreader left baffled by government announcement of just 30 ventilators for NHS

Jane Hill, a BBC newsreader, announces the number of ventilators for the NHS to tackle coronavirus. Photograph: BBC.

Reader survey: How well do you think Boris Johnson has dealt with coronavirus?

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Michael Gove says UK doesn’t need EU ventilator scheme as ‘an independent nation’

Michael Gove appears on the BBC's Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Brexit Party chairman says he would rather not rely on Chinese ventilators during coronavirus outbreak

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice said Nigel Farage is

Dominic Cummings self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

Dominic Cummings is questioned by reporters as he leaves his home in London. Photograph: Sky News.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.