Latest The New European

Coronavirus pandemic has reversed progress made in women’s equality

PUBLISHED: 17:14 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 07 June 2020

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Mary Honeyball says women's equality has suffered due to measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Mary Honeyball says women's equality has suffered due to measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

PA Archive/Press Association Images

MARY HONEYBALL on the many ways women are suffering from the measures used to tackle the virus.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

On June 5, Dani Wallace’s The Big Festoon is hitting a computer screen near you. A survivor of domestic violence and homelessness, Dani was a single parent for many years. The Big Festoon is a 12-hour online event involving 12 celebrities and 12 global entrepreneurs coming together live in lockdown via an online meeting of minds to inspire, entertain, educate and fundraise for domestic violence charities Women’s Aid and Galop. Dani is interviewing the celebrities and entrepreneurs, aiming to raise our spirits while coping with the coronavirus restrictions.

Her efforts are sorely needed and her avowedly happy event is set to cheer us up. We are urged to link arms, virtually of course, to create a buzz to raise money and change lives. Funding to combat domestic abuse is needed now more than ever. Lockdowns across the world have led to a serious increase in domestic violence. At the end of April, none other than former prime minister Theresa May urged the government to consider the impact of the UK’s lockdown on domestic abuse as it planned the exit strategy. She pointed out that there had been a surge in domestic violence in the weeks following the lockdown. Killings had risen, and the number of calls to the National Domestic Abuse helpline run by Refuge had also increased. At the beginning of this month the World Health Organisation’s European Director told a press briefing that the number of women making emergency calls across the continent had risen by 60% in April compared with the same month last year.

It took a woman former prime minister to speak out about the appalling rise in domestic abuse as families have been kept at home. Thankfully the Domestic Abuse Bill originally proposed while May was in office has now been introduced into the House of Commons, though it will more than likely be too late for those victims (almost all of whom are women) hit by the rise in violence following the measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. While they may be supporting legislation in the UK, the current government have steadfastly refused to ratify the Istanbul Convention, the international human rights treaty promoted by the Council of Europe to prevent and combat violence against women and domestic abuse.

Women are losing out all round as the government seeks to contain the pandemic. A recent report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and University College London found where both parents were working, mothers were only able to do one hour of uninterrupted work for every three hours done by fathers. Mothers were also doing more childcare and housework than fathers who had the same work arrangements. Tellingly, the research showed that the only sets of households where mothers and fathers shared childcare and housework equally were those in which both parents had been working but the father had stopped working for pay while the mother was still in paid work.

You may also want to watch:

An increasing body of evidence shows that women are bearing the emotional brunt of the coronavirus pandemic in Britain. According to a survey for the Fawcett Society conducted by Ipsos Mori, women are taking on greater levels of stress and anxiety during the country’s lockdown. Women are more likely to have experienced disruption to work and finances with 33% saying their workplaces had closed while only 25% of men had suffered the same fate.

Women are suffering more than men at every level. Gender equality in the UK, across Europe, in the United States and doubtless elsewhere is receding in terms of violence and abuse against women, women’s position in the workplace and home and in women’s economic standing. The progress towards equality which many thought was inevitable and would continue come what may is inherently fragile. Progress may have been made while times were good. Now that the world has been hit by an aggressive virus with no cure as yet, we are going backwards.

The way in which gender equality has been halted and even reversed is a huge lesson for everyone who thinks women and men should be treated equally. Women deserve the same opportunities as men. They should be paid on an equal basis. Childcare and other provision should be in place to allow women to achieve their potential. Equality is unfortunately not a given in Britain or most other countries in 2020. Vigilance is required.

Women must not be consigned back to the days when they stayed at home with very little scope to do anything else. Everyone deserves a chance and a choice. The EU, with its Gender Equality Institute and the European parliament Women’s Rights Committee, was until the end of last year the one place where Britain could develop policy on gender equality. The country now has to rely on a male-dominated government with very little idea about gender equality, let alone any political will to ensure the position of women prior to the pandemic is maintained, if not improved, when the country returns to something like normality.

Mary Honeyball was an MEP from 2000-2019 and vice-chair of the European parliament Women’s Rights Committee.

To find out more about The Big Festoon, visit www.iamthequeenbee.co.uk/thebigfestoon.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

How the press turned the tide at Dunkirk

Children rush up to a train carrying Troops of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF), who have been repatriated in the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May - 4th June 1940. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Coronavirus pandemic has reversed progress made in women’s equality

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Mary Honeyball says women's equality has suffered due to measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

Could Donald Trump delay the election to save himself?

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington DC. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

How the UK’s independence parties came to embrace Europe

Saltires and European Union flags flutter in the breeze during a protest by anti-Brexit activists in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 31, 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The recovery option that compounds the coronavirus crisis

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

WILL SELF: Interpretations of art, and why artists tend to resist them

Bulgarian artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, better known as 'Christo', unveils his artwork 'Mastaba' on the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park in London on June 18, 2018. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

Scotland reports no coronavirus deaths for the first time since lockdown

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The death of Charles Dickens and its curious aftermath

(Original Caption) Photograph of Charles Dickens (1812-1870) seated. Photo: Bettmann Archive

The ultimate endurance of Steve McQueen’s masterpiece Le Mans

American actor Steve McQueen (1930 - 1980) as racing driver Michael Delaney in 'Le Mans', directed by Lee H. Katzin, 1971. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

STAR TURN: Running marathons in instalments – the life and career of Michael Hordern

English actor Michael Hordern (1911 - 1995) as Christopher Williams, head of the National Atomic Board, in the stage adaptation of the television play 'Party Manners', by Val Gielgud, October 1950. Photo: George Konig/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tearing up the rule on split infinitives

Peter Trudgill advises you to boldly go and continue to use split infititives. Photo: Getty Images

Why Boris Johnson is the prime minister who can’t ‘Get Covid Done’

Boris Johnson makes a speech to Conservative Party supporters. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

James O’Brien says government ministers are ‘backtracking’ on Brexit pledges

James O'Brien on LBC radio; LBC

How TikTok got political

An iPhone user opens TikTok on their mobile phone. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The coronavirus recovery will offer a unique opportunity to revive Europe

European flags fly in Parliament Square. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Polling shows more people believe Boris Johnson tells the truth now than before the 2019 election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally during the election campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Tommy Robinson arrested on suspicion of assault

Tommy Robinson arrives at arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to support Britain First leader Paul Golding in May 2020. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Will anyone be held responsible for the UK’s dismal response to coronavirus?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivering a speech to the Global Vaccine Summit from the White Room of No10 Downing Street. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Protesters organise ‘die-in’ on streets outside Cummings’ home over government’s coronavirus handling

Protestors gathering outside Dominic Cummings' north London home and Dominic Cummings (R); PA images

New BBC director general will take pay cut when he replaces Tony Hall

Tim Davie, who will replace Tony Hall as the director-general of the BBC. Photograph: BBC/PA Wire.

Johnson has ended up falling into the same pitfalls as Corbyn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) speaks with Jeremy Corbyn in the Central Lobby before the election. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Question Time: David Lammy confronts Tory minister over coronavirus measures in heated debate

Junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi (L) and the shadow minister for justice, David Lammy, during a firey debate on Question Time; Twitter

Jacob Rees-Mogg conjures Thatcher during Brexit extension debate

Jacob Rees-Mogg during a debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

MANDRAKE: All water under the bridge for Daily Mail editor-in-chief

Daily Mail editor-in-chief Paul Dacre. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Devolved governments join Northern Ireland in calling for a Brexit extension

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

James O’Brien delivers epic rant about British politics and the response to the coronavirus pandemic

LBC presenter James O'Brien called the state of British politics 'hilarious' live on air; LBC

A Brexit pause is essential amid coronavirus crisis

Leonie Cooper is Labour's London Assembly Economy Spokesperson. Picture: Archant

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson is about to plunge us into the Brexit trap

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set on refusing to seek an extension to the UK's Brexit deal - despite the impact of Covid-19. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

How film reflects Russia’s different experience of the Second World War

A rare moment of tranquillity from Come and See (1985). Picture: The Criterion Collection

Attorney general claims ‘absurd’ to suggest Dominic Cummings tweet was ‘legal opinion’

Attorney general Suella Braverman leaving Downing Street, London; Stefan Rousseau

MPs warn new voting system could lead to second wave of coronavirus

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy on Sky News; Twitter

We are all Hongkongers now

Hong Kong police massed outside the legislature complex ahead of debate on a bill that would criminalize abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the semi-autonomous city. Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

The febrile summer that lies ahead for Britain

Not drowning but second waving. Picture: Martin Rowson/TNE

Public and political consensus required for Britain to change for the better

Chief advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street on May 25, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The oppression of black people is America’s foundation stone

Boston Police Officers arrest a protester in Downtown Crossing in Boston on May 31, 2020. Violent protests erupted late at night after a day of peaceful protests. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Ed Davey launches campaign to become leader of the Lib Dems

Sir Ed Davey receives applause following his speech during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Philip Hammond urges government to seek an ‘interim’ Brexit trade deal to avoid ‘second shock’ to UK economy

Former chancellor Philip Hammond called on a interim Brexit deal during a select treasury committee hearing; ParliamentLive

Man who lost brother to coronavirus says headlines around PM ‘taking charge’ of government response are ‘offensive’

LBC radio presenter James O'Brien (L) and prime minister Boris Johnson. A caller told O'Brien he was 'offended' by comments the prime minister was only now 'taking charge' of his government's coronavirus response; LBC,ParliamentLive

Keir Starmer criticises government decision to end virtual parliament during coronavirus crisis

Labour leader Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire)

Most Read

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

‘We want you back’ - Boris Johnson urges EU workers to return to UK to help the economy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a media briefing in Downing Street (Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire)

Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance refused to do press conference after Dominic Cummings statement

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Polling shows more people believe Boris Johnson tells the truth now than before the 2019 election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally during the election campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Jacob Rees-Mogg told he’s the ‘worst holder of the Commons leader title in living memory’

Angela Eagle and Jacob Rees-Mogg clash in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.