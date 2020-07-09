Boris Johnson misses target to complete coronavirus tests within 24 hours
Boris Johnson failed to meet his target of having all coronavirus tests completed within 24 hours by the end of June, newly-released data shows.
There was only a minimal increase in the proportion of tests completed within the timeframe after the prime minister made his pledge, statistics from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) suggested on Thursday.
In making the commitment to Conservative former health secretary Jeremy Hunt on June 3, Johnson said that 90% of tests were already turned around in 24 hours and that he would increase that to all but those with “insuperable problems” by the end of the month.
This rose to 91% of in-person tests being completed within the timeframe at regional test sites between June 25 and July 1, according to the DHSC data.
However, the department said the proportion of tests returned by the end of the following day increased to 97.5%.
MrJohnson made the commitment in response to Hunt, who chairs the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, during Prime Minister’s Questions amid concerns that not enough people were being tested for Covid-19.
The PM said: “We already do 90% of tests turned around within 24 hours. Of the tests conducted at the 199 testing centres, as well as the mobile centres, they’re all done within 24 hours, and I can undertake to him (Mr Hunt) now to get all tests turned around within 24 hours by the end of June except for difficulties with postal tests or insuperable problems like that.”
