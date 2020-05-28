Latest The New European

ANDREW ADONIS: Could Brexit be back in play?

PUBLISHED: 11:44 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 28 May 2020

Andrew Adonis

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The resignation of Dominic Cummings could mean that Brexit comes back into play, says ANDREW ADONIS.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The poignant bit of Dominic Cummings’s Rose Garden press conference was when he said he needed to drive 250 miles into the middle of nowhere in order to escape the public anger. The Special One is reaping what he has sown, and it has only just begun.

He said people had been shouting at him in the street where he lives in Islington. I do not condone this, and I hope English civility returns to north London.

As a minister I lived around the corner from him, using public transport every day, and no-one ever yelled at me outside of public meetings.

True, even HS2 and tuition fees didn’t arouse the passions of Brexit and the lockdown. But there is something else going on: the guy who rallied the people against the elites has been found out.

We now know all about his family’s houses, estate and private woods scattered north and south.

We know that the Special One, ensconced in Downing Street, regards himself as only loosely bound, if at all, by the rules his government imposes on the rest of us in this national emergency.

The word Cummings used most in his bizarre 80-minute media grilling was “exceptional”. His family circumstances were exceptional. He was under exceptional pressure. He was, exceptionally, required to be in both Durham and Downing Street. He was exceptionally unpopular.

You may also want to watch:

He made another important claim to exceptionalism: that he, almost alone, had warned publicly of the danger of coronaviruses before it struck. This revelation is already unravelling as tech experts allege that the Clairvoyant One rewrote his blogs last month to include these references.

‘STAY ELITE’ was the best headline the morning after the press conference, a riff on ‘STAY ALERT’.

If Cummings implodes, what next? “Of all human errors, prophecy is the most unnecessary,” George Eliot said. But let me chance my arm and say there is a serious possibility that Brexit comes back into play, either immediately or as a result of deep ongoing crisis post-lockdown.

It is increasingly likely that every other state in northern Europe will come out of Covid-19 in better shape than us, particularly Germany, the leader and motor of the European Union. Attention will inevitably focus on the failures of leadership and governance which brought us to our knees. And whether we should follow Johnson et al when they try to inflict a no-deal or hard Brexit on us immediately afterwards. ‘Global Britain’ has never in recent times been so isolated, insular and afraid.

However, as ‘new Europeans’ we need to make a bigger argument than the case for a soft Brexit. We need to associate Cummings with the whole brand of modern populism which is not only fake but the most dangerous right-wing project in Britain since Enoch Powell unleashed his anti-immigrant and anti-European tirades in the late 1960s. Today’s hatred of the EU and dog whistling on immigration are straight out of the Powell playbook.

Roy Jenkins, who led the liberal forces against Powell, used to tell me how powerful a hold his opponent had over what we now call the working-class ‘red wall’ in the Midlands and the north.

Catastrophe was averted largely because the leadership of the then Tory party, in the hands of Edward Heath and Margaret Thatcher, kept clear of Powell, albeit in Thatcher’s case while acting Powell-lite if not Powellite.

By contrast, today’s Tory party has gone almost fully Powellite, and Cummings has been the prime force in making it so. In league with Nigel Farage, Johnson’s Tory party embraces the essential Enoch creed; it has just avoided the lurid “rivers of blood” language he used to attack immigration.

The public appears to be rumbling Cummings’ new brand of elite populism. Johnson’s popularity plummeted in the days after the revelations of his chief adviser’s nationwide car tour. By the time you read this the Special One may have been banished to Durham for good, which would put Brexit seriously in play.

But beware. The Tories were running the country for most of the century before Cummings’ right-wing populism took hold. They called it One Nation Conservatism. And even then, many were not particularly keen on Europe or foreigners.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Footage re-emerges of Matt Hancock ‘sighing’ when asked for his thoughts about Boris Johnson

Alastair Campbell (L) interviews Matt Hancock over Boris Johnson's leadership style; Twitter

Matt Hancock criticised for laughing at questions about track and trace scheme

Sky News' Kay Burley (L) and health minister Matt Hancock during a live interview on the news channel; Sky News

Emily Maitlis said she wanted night off after reprimand - as petition hits 50,000 in just 12 hours

Emily Maitlis introduces BBC Newsnight with a summary of the government's reponse to the Dominic Cummings story. Photograph: BBC.

Multi-speed Europe becomes reality as continent emerges from lockdown

People enjoy a drink at a bar's terrace on Campo dei Fiori in central Rome, on May 18, 2020 as the country's lockdown is easing after over two months, aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Alastair Campbell: This sorry affair is more about Johnson than Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: JULIAN SIMMONDS/Daily Telegraph.

The damage is Dom: How Dominic Cummings’ actions will never be forgotten

Graffiti protesting against Dominic Cummings is sprayed on a supermarket wall near his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

ANDREW ADONIS: Could Brexit be back in play?

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Brexit deal won’t be struck until the autumn, predicts BBC’s Europe editor

Katya Adler discusses Boris Johnson's change of a post-Brexit trade deal. Photograph: YouTube.

Contact tracing efforts could be undermined by Dominic Cummings saga, say Labour

Dominic Cummings outside his London home. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

Are coronavirus and the Durham dash blurring the bigger picture?

Dominic Cummings arriving back to his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Petition created in support of Emily Maitlis after being reprimanded for Dominic Cummings monologue

Emily Maitlis presents BBC's Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson refuses to reveal evidence which ‘proves’ false claims about Dominic Cummings

Labour MP Meg Hillier (L) calls on Boris Johnson to release evidence of Dominic Cummings' whereabouts during his trip to Durham; ParliamentLive.tv

Government says it didn’t notice coronavirus testing figures missing from daily briefings

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video.

Sturgeon confirms Scotland to hold public inquiry into government response to coronavirus

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

UK’s chief Brexit negotiator insists the PM - not Cummings - makes key decisions over talks

David Frost, the UK's chief Brexit negotiator, and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Vicar ‘disappointed’ as government rejects lockdown fine review proposed by Matt Hancock

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion as reports suggest three-quarters of Tory MPs refuse to defend senior aide

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Labour calls on Boris Johnson to ‘take responsibility’ over Dominic Cummings

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy (L) and Boris Johnson. Nandy called on the prime minister to 'take responsibility' over Dominic Cummings; RSA, PA Media

EU official says Dominic Cummings saga shows that Brexiteers ‘put themselves above the law they set others’

EU Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt (L) and former President of the European Council Donald Tusk; PA Archive/ DPA,PA Images

Mystery over why key scientists were dismissed from Boris Johnson’s press conference

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Police officer says public using Dominic Cummings as excuse to evade lockdown

Top political aide Dominic Cummings and LBC radio presenter Tom Swarbrick (R); Twitter, Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Tory backbencher accuses ministers of ‘disregarding’ the public with Dominic Cummings support

Senior Conservative MP William Wragg (L) and Dominic Cummings. Wragg labelled support for Cummings 'humiliating and degrading' on Twitter; Twitter Archant/Bolton J

How politicians talk about coronavirus in Germany, where war metaphors are avoided

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel, CDU, gives a statement and press conference after a meeting of the Corona cabinet. Photo: Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images

Opposition leaders to meet over Dominic Cummings revelations

Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings says he has 'no regrets' over breaking coronavirus lockdown rules when he travelled to County Durham in March. Photo: Yui Mok / PA

Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson have lost control of the fear factor

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media after making a statement at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Brexiteer and Cummings ally calls for his resignation accusing him of ‘double standards’

ConservativeHomes chief executive Mark Wallace (L) and Dominic Cummings; Youtube

Government hit by resignation over Dominic Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) alongside Douglas Ross, parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland, who has resigned from the Government over Dominic Cummings' alleged breach of lockdown rules. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

‘What planet are they on?’ Daily Mail attacks Boris Johnson’s defence of Dominic Cummings

Front pages of the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror both criticise Boris Johnson over his defence of Dominic Cummings. Photograph: TNE/Twitter

‘Boo for Boris’ suggests musician in protest of PM’s defence of Dominic Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire

Civil service Twitter account slams Boris Johnson’s defence of Dominic Cummings

A tweet from the official UK Civil Service Twitter account.

Labour calls for Boris Johnson to attend Downing Street briefing to answer Dominic Cummings questions

Sarah Jones on Sophy Ridge on Sunday

Grant Shapps struggles to answer Dominic Cummings questions despite having them in advance

Grant Shapps on Sophy Ridge on Sunday

Israel Kamakawiwoʻole and Elvis Presley: Hawaii’s musical legacy

Elvis Presley and Joan Blackman in Blue Hawaii (Photo from Getty Images)

Giovanni Falcone: the Italian judge who brought the mafia to justice

The Italian judge Giovanni Falcone is escorted by police out of the Court of Palermo, Italy, on May 16, 1985. Giovanni Falcone was killed by the Mafia in 1992. Photo: Vittoriano Rastelli/Corbis via Getty Images

STAR TURN: The anger and politics of Charlton Heston

American film and television actor Charlton Heston. Picture: Bettmann Archive

How foreign TV shows are bringing the world together

Money Heist is a huge global hit. Picture: IMBD

Police spoke to Dominic Cummings after breaching lockdown while showing signs of coronavirus

Dominic Cummings, special adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, walks into 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

WILL SELF: The ‘reverse Darwinism’ effect on our society

The Zambezi in Zimbabwe's North Province. Picture: Getty Images

New Led By Donkeys billboards promotes the coronavirus graph Boris Johnson didn’t want people to see

Anti-Brexit campaigners Led By Doneys have released their latest video which shows the UK's coronavirus death count compared with other countries.

Expert slams UK’s response to coronavirus claiming poorer countries managed it better

Scottish public health expert Devi Sridhar (L) and LBC radio presenter James O'Brien; LBC

Most Read

BBC presenter calls Dominic Cummings ‘such a dick’ on-air

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Nuala McKeever called Dominic Cummings 'such a dick' live on air. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Petition created in support of Emily Maitlis after being reprimanded for Dominic Cummings monologue

Emily Maitlis presents BBC's Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Scientific advisers say Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings have ‘trashed’ their lockdown work

Special Advisor to Britain's Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, uses his phone as he returns back to 10 Downing Street. (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Mystery over why key scientists were dismissed from Boris Johnson’s press conference

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Dominic Cummings’ rule-breaking rocks government as approval ratings drop 16 points in one day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.