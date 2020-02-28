Video

Count Binface to run for London mayor vowing to take capital back into the EU

Count Binface and Boris Johnson at the 2019 general election. Photograph: PA Wire. Archant

Count Binface - the self-proclaimed interplanetary space warrior who challenged Boris Johnson in the 2019 general election - has announced plans to run in the London mayoral election.

Launching his campaign in a video, the Count said he would "throw his bin into the ring" and stand as an independent candidate.

"It's the greatest city on the planet, I call it the Earth capital. As such, it needs people from outside Earth to pay its dues," he told the PA news agency.

"Mayor of London is a fantastic title in itself and as someone who already has a title it suits me down to the ground.

"You've already had a couple of mayors who people have said, 'oh my God what have we done?' Why not have someone who is already outlandish before they become mayor instead?"

The Leader of the Recyclons said that his pledges, which also included London to join the EU and bringing back Ceefax, were "just the tip of the iceberg".

He is also proposing having more bins, finishing Crossrail and renaming London Bridge as Phoebe Waller Bridge.

The count admitted that he was not particularly confident as the electoral system "is heavily weighted in favour of human beings" rather than intergalactic entities.

"But my job is always to provide something fresh on the menu and to take out the trash," he said.

The Count's rival candidate, Rory Stewart, tweeted his dismay at the news, saying: "No!!! I was almost winning - coming up into second place.

"Convincing people that Sadiq wasn't really the active Mayor we need for the future - almost there.

"Now this unstoppable force is coming up on the inside. #NoJustice #BelieveinTheBin."

To help with his campaign, Count Binface has set up a GoFundMe page and has asked "supporters of relatively sensible politics" to chip in.

He has promised that any money that exceeds his targets will be donated to the charity Shelter, to help combat homelessness in London.