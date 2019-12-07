Lord Buckethead becomes latest political figure to call for tactical voting

Lord Buckethead alongside Theresa May. Photograph: PA. Archant

Lord Buckethead - the joke candidate who stood against Theresa May at the last election - is calling on 'so called novelty candidates' to encourage tactical voting.

Buckethead, who is standing as Count Binface in Boris Johnson's constituency, said there were "there are some things more important than electing an intergalactic space lord to parliament".

In a "party political broadcast" issued on his social media accounts, he urged those in Uxbridge to vote for the candidate best placed to unseat Boris Johnson rather than backing himself.

Wearing his infamous outfit, which he wore to stand on stage next to Theresa May in 2017, he called on "novelty candidates" to join him in encouraging people to vote tactically.

https://twitter.com/LordBuckethead/status/1203000430709616640

"Join me in endorsing the candidate with the best chance of beating Boris Johnson. In Uxbridge and South Ruislip that candidate is Ali Milani".

He told viewers of the video: "Vote tactically on December 12th".

Buckethead follows calls from pro-EU groups for the Lib Dems to pull out of the race in Uxbridge to back the Labour candidate to 'boot out Boris'.

In a letter to The New European another candidate who is running against Boris Johnson said he did not want any votes.