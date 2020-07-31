Boris Johnson backer Crispin Odey charged with indecent assault

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has been charged with indecently assaulting a woman more than 20 years ago.

Prosecutors said Odey, 61, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 28.

He was charged with indecent assault after a complaint by a woman over an incident in 1998, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The Metropolitan Police said Odey is alleged to have indecently assaulted “a woman over 16 years of age” on or around July 13 1998 at an address in Swan Walk, Chelsea, in west London.

Odey, of Swan Walk, was charged on May 14 this year.

The former son-in-law of Rupert Murdoch donated £10,000 to Boris Johnson’s Conservative leadership campaign and has given almost £900,000 to pro-Brexit campaigns.

He was accused by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of being a “greedy banker” ahead of last year’s election when it was claimed he was gambling millions on a no-deal Brexit.

At the time Odey responded: “He just doesn’t know many people. He has lived a narrow life.”

Odey declined to comment on the latest media reports.