Crufts blame Brexit for a drop in overseas applications

Dogs and their owners at a previous launch of the Crufts Dogshow at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC). Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

The number of dogs from overseas taking part in this year's Crufts competition has dropped significantly for the first time in nearly two decades.

The Kennel Club, the organisers behind the dog show, believe that concerns from dog owners about the possible restrictions on travelling with a dog after Brexit as a reason.

There had been a rise each year in applications since the EU introduced the Pet Travel Scheme, enabling owners in the UK, EU and other countries to travel with their dogs using a pet passport.

But organisers revealed a 12% drop in overseas applications - with 3,171 participating compared to 3,611 the year before.

The largest drop came from Sweden and France, with notable falls in applications from Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, Czech Republic and Belgium.

A total of 20,000 dogs will compete in this year's competition at the Birmingham NEC arena, with 16,525 from the UK.