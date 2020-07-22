Tories establish new ‘research group’ to keep the United Kingdom together

A new Tory group labelled the ‘CURG’ has been launched alongside the ERG and CRG, with the aim to make Boris Johnson more supportive of the United Kingdom.

The Conservative Union Research Group joins the China Research Group and European Research Group in attempting to pressure the Tory leadership on key issues at the heart of the parliamentary party.

But rather than oppose relations, this one wants to bring closer ties.

It has been established by Robin Millar, the MP for Aberconwy in North Wales, and is supported by 30 MPs from Wales, Scotland or north of England, and aims to ensure the union is at the heart of government.

It comes as Boris Johnson is set to tour Scotland and all corners of the United Kingdom in a “panic” about the state of the union.

The SNP’s Pete Wishart told The National he had doubts as to the success of the new group.

He said: “With support for their Union increasingly becoming a minority interest, the Conservatives seem determined to drive support down even further. Quite frankly, the last thing they need is a bunch of unknown Unionist obsessives based on Jacob Rees-Mogg’s European Reform Group to extol the joys of their failed Union.

“The Unionist cause has no leadership, no compelling case to remain in the UK and nothing to offer Scotland in their isolated Brexit future. This leaves the space open for nondescript oddballs such as these.

“Every time a Tory opens his or her mouth to disparage our nation, to tell us ‘No’ or to try diminish the powers of our Parliament, support for independence goes up. I am looking forward to the contributions this CURG will make to our cause.”